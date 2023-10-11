Selena Gomez on How Her Baby Sister Gracie Helps Her "Keep Perspective"

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Selena Gomez is a fierce mental health advocate.

She's been open in the past about living with bipolar disorder, even making a documentary about it called My Mind and Me. The star also founded the Rare Impact Fund, a charity that works to support causes related to mental health, and hosted its first fundraising gala last week.

Plus, Gomez co-founded the mental health platform Wondermind, which helps shed light on anything and everything related to mental wellbeing.

On Tuesday, Wondermind published a short Q&A with Gomez in which she revealed some of the most valuable mental health lessons she has learned over the years.

Asked what her favorite thing to do is when taking a mental health day, Gomez responded, "Spending time with my little sister, Gracie. She’s so innocent and pure. She helps me keep perspective on life. It’s funny because she’s 10; I am 31, and even with such a big age gap I love her advice. She is very wise."

Gomez and Gracie are super close, with the popstar often bringing the little girl as her adorable date to fancy industry events, like she did at the Golden Globes in January.

The star was unfortunately body-shamed online after that event, and she responded to these comments in an Instagram Live, featuring Gracie, clearly her greatest supporter.

Elsewhere in the interview, Gomez was asked for her best mental health advice to people struggling.

"I don’t love giving advice because I don’t have all of the answers," she explained. "I’d say, though, find a friend or a family member you feel comfortable talking with and open up about what you are feeling. It’s very freeing to open up to someone. There is so much strength in being vulnerable."

Meanwhile, Wondermind has launched a limited-edition "check-in hoodie," whose proceeds benefit the National Alliance of Mental Illness NYC. Buy it below for your coziest act of kindness!