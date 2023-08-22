Serena Williams Welcomes Baby No. 2 and Shares Her Beautiful Name

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It’s a big week for babies in the celebrity stratosphere! The latest baby to welcome into the world is the daughter of Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, who welcomed a second daughter named Adira River, People reports.

The couple announced the news on Instagram Tuesday, with proud dad Ohanian captioning a family photo “Welcome, Adira River Ohanian.” He continued “I’m grateful to report our house is teaming [sic] with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift—you’re the GMOAT” (which we’re going to take a guess means “greatest mom of all time”).

(Image credit: Serena Williams TikTok)

He concluded his post “Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter. I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister,” referring to the couple’s first child, Olympia, born in 2017. In perhaps a nod to their new little one’s middle name, Ohanian wrote “Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.”

The news initially was quietly shared to TikTok today, where Williams shared a video of her family sitting at a table, Olympia leaning on her as Ohanian types on a laptop in front of them. “Williams then gets up and says she’ll be right back and returns with a tightly swaddled newborn,” People reports. “Settling back in between her husband and daughter, both lean into her, looking at the infant in her arms. The video ends with Polaroid-style shots of the new family of four.”

(Image credit: Alexis Ohanian Instagram)

As excited as he and Williams were for their new baby’s arrival, “no one’s more excited than her,” Ohanian said, referring to big sister Olympia. “She’s been wanting this. She’s been praying and asking about this for quite some time, so she’s very ready.”