Serena Williams Welcomes Baby No. 2 and Shares Her Beautiful Name

Congratulations to the new family of four!

Serena Williams on a red carpet
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

It’s a big week for babies in the celebrity stratosphere! The latest baby to welcome into the world is the daughter of Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, who welcomed a second daughter named Adira River, People reports.

The couple announced the news on Instagram Tuesday, with proud dad Ohanian captioning a family photo “Welcome, Adira River Ohanian.” He continued “I’m grateful to report our house is teaming [sic] with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift—you’re the GMOAT” (which we’re going to take a guess means “greatest mom of all time”).

Serena Williams with her newborn baby

(Image credit: Serena Williams TikTok)

He concluded his post “Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter. I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister,” referring to the couple’s first child, Olympia, born in 2017. In perhaps a nod to their new little one’s middle name, Ohanian wrote “Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.”

The news initially was quietly shared to TikTok today, where Williams shared a video of her family sitting at a table, Olympia leaning on her as Ohanian types on a laptop in front of them. “Williams then gets up and says she’ll be right back and returns with a tightly swaddled newborn,” People reports. “Settling back in between her husband and daughter, both lean into her, looking at the infant in her arms. The video ends with Polaroid-style shots of the new family of four.” 

Serena Williams with her family

(Image credit: Alexis Ohanian Instagram)

As excited as he and Williams were for their new baby’s arrival, “no one’s more excited than her,” Ohanian said, referring to big sister Olympia. “She’s been wanting this. She’s been praying and asking about this for quite some time, so she’s very ready.”

Rachel Burchfield
Rachel Burchfield
Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸