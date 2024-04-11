Shay Mitchell's 4-Year-Old Daughter Is Her Go-To Instagram Photographer

Shay Mitchell, like many of us, has a go-to Instagram photographer.

But while she could tap partner Matte Babel or a professional photog for the job, the Pretty Little Liars alum prefers a shorter, less experienced someone behind the lens: namely her four-year-old daughter Atlas Babel.

Mitchell just posted a photo of herself looking absolutely bewitching in a blue one-piece, multicolored crochet hat and chunky white sunglasses while spending time by the ocean, on Instagram, and captioned it, "Some people have ig husbands/wives and I have my four year old."

In the next slides, Mitchell progressively zoomed into her mirror-effect sunglasses until you could see very clearly that Atlas was taking the photo, looking the picture of concentration while holding the phone with two hands to capture the perfect shot.

Famous friends were absolutely obsessed with this family photo shoot, with Steph Shep writing, "Lmaooooo screaming the way she’s holding the camera" and subsequently adding the comment, "#momgoals"

Elsa Hosk and Eva Longoria were also among those who approved this message.

In another post from their sweet vacation, Mitchell shared lovely photos of mother and kids enjoying the sun, sea, and most importantly: tacos.

Fellow PLL stars Troian Bellisario and Ashley Benson left sweet comments on this one.

Mitchell and Matte have been together since circa 2017 and welcomed Atlas in 2019, followed by daughter Rome in 2022.

Atlas being her mom's dedicated photographer brings to mind North West, whom mom Kim Kardashian often enlists to capture her best angles as well. Gotta do what you gotta do!