Supermodel Elsa Hosk Just Wore the Most Bananas Optical Illusion Dress in Cannes

Former Victoria's Secret Angel and current supermodel Elsa Hosk has done right by fashion with one of her latest Cannes Film Festival outfits—at least if you ask me.

Hosk showed up to a screening of La Passion De Dodin Bouffant in a completely bonkers gown from Viktor & Rolf's spring/summer 2023 collection, incredibly titled "Late Stage Capitalism Waltz," and described as "an absurd take on a stereotypical couture ballgown for the 21st century."

The dress in question featured a light pink skintight bodice (which approximated Hosk's skin tone, giving it a nude look as well), adorned with a full-size baby blue tulle ballgown, the bodice of which veers off to the side of the model's own bust. Please pardon my poor description and see this piece for yourself:

(Image credit: Photo by Marc Piasecki / Getty)

Hosk's look was styled by Dani Michelle, while her baby doll makeup look came courtesy of Hung Vanngo, and her retro blonde bob was styled by Danielle Priano.

Writing about the dress on Instagram, the Victoria's Secret alum said, "Deeply honored to wear my favorite couture piece (for the first time on a red carpet) from the most brilliant ballgown collection by @viktorandrolf

"when I saw this dress coming down their runway I was blown away by how when spinning and moving, the dress would look so surreal and beautiful and even ugly at times and not only was it breathtaking to me but also reminded me to not take fashion too seriously.

"I know it had to be this dress. It was like a deconstructed rock and roll version of the very first dress I wore in cannes and I just loved. Bravo team, thank you for having me Cannes , thank you to everyone who inspire with their own style and peoples creations"

Hosk's model friends approved of her fashion choices. Behati Prinsloo wrote, "SLAYED," Martha Hunt said, "Incredible!" and Ashley Graham commented, "Queen of Cannes!!!!" No notes.