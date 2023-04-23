Simone Biles Marries Jonathan Owens After Three Years of Dating

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles married Jonathan Owens this weekend, with the groom writing of his now wife that she is “my person, forever.”
After a close encounter at a Houston Texans game in 2019—Owens plays safety for the team—the couple officially met on the dating app Raya in March 2020 and got engaged in February 2022.
“I do 🤍 officially owens 🤍,” Biles captioned a set of images on Instagram. In the photos, “the pair can be seen exchanging vows in what appears to be a courthouse wedding,” People reports. “For the special day, Biles wore a gorgeous tiered white gown, while Owens sported a tan suit.”
Owens shared a similar carousel of images on his own Instagram, and captioned it “My person, forever ❤️💍,” adding the hashtags #TheOwens and #ItsOfficial.
Biles initiated the first move, People reports, and months after they began dating she confirmed their relationship—where else?—on Instagram. As the couple cozied up together, Biles wrote, “It’s just us.”
One month later, Owens too confirmed his relationship, writing “Now you rockin with a real one 🤞🏽🖤.”
After nearly two years of dating, the pair announced their engagement in February 2022. Owens proposed under a gazebo in Houston, with “an oval-cut diamond ring featuring a diamond-encrusted band, designed by jeweler ZoFrost,” People reports.
“THE EASIEST YES," Biles captioned her post. “I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🤎 @jowens_3.”
Biles and Owens obtained their marriage license on April 15, and tied the knot exactly one week later, on April 22. Prior to their nuptials, Biles had a wedding shower at The Juliana in Houston Heights, and a bachelorette party in Belize, complete with light-wash jeans with the moniker “Mrs. Owens” emblazoned across the back pockets.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
