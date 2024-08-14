Sofía Vergara Is "Enjoying Life" and "So Grateful" Amid Justin Saliman Romance

Sofia Vergara is seen outside America's Got Talent Show on March 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Sofia Vergara is having a great time right now—thanks in part to her newfound romance with surgeon Dr. Justin Saliman.

The actress spoke to Entertainment Tonight after the first live episode of this season's America's Got Talent on Aug. 13, and explained it's "too soon to tell" exactly why her relationship with Saliman is so lovely, but she was full of praise for her life in general.

"I'm enjoying life, I'm so grateful to the people around me," Vergara said. "I'm grateful for summer, for the nomination, and now just for AGT. I'm excited to see Simon, Heidi, all of them!"

Vergara is a judge on AGT alongside Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel.

The Modern Family alum was first spotted with her new love in October, per ET, and in April, she had the cutest words to share about him. Taking to Instagram Stories at the time, Vergara revealed that she'd had knee surgery—but that thankfully she had her handsome surgeon boyfriend to help her with her recovery.

The actress wrote over a photo of Saliman smiling in scrubs, with his hand on her bandaged knee, "If u ever get a mayor [sic] knee surgery make sure u Get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!!!! Luv u Dr @jdsaliman"

Sofía Vergara's boyfriend Dr. Justin Saliman

Sofía Vergara shows off her boyfriend Dr. Justin Saliman on Instagram.

The Griselda actress more than deserves her beautiful new romance, since 2023 wasn't an easy time for her. In July, news broke that she was divorcing from her husband of seven years, Joe Manganiello.

The two issued a joint statement at the time that read, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Both actors have since spoken out about their side of what happened between them.

Actors Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara arrive at the Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Ready Player One' at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara announced their divorce in July 2023 after seven years of marriage.

