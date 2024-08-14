Sofía Vergara Is "Enjoying Life" and "So Grateful" Amid Justin Saliman Romance
Aw!
Sofia Vergara is having a great time right now—thanks in part to her newfound romance with surgeon Dr. Justin Saliman.
The actress spoke to Entertainment Tonight after the first live episode of this season's America's Got Talent on Aug. 13, and explained it's "too soon to tell" exactly why her relationship with Saliman is so lovely, but she was full of praise for her life in general.
"I'm enjoying life, I'm so grateful to the people around me," Vergara said. "I'm grateful for summer, for the nomination, and now just for AGT. I'm excited to see Simon, Heidi, all of them!"
Vergara is a judge on AGT alongside Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel.
The Modern Family alum was first spotted with her new love in October, per ET, and in April, she had the cutest words to share about him. Taking to Instagram Stories at the time, Vergara revealed that she'd had knee surgery—but that thankfully she had her handsome surgeon boyfriend to help her with her recovery.
The actress wrote over a photo of Saliman smiling in scrubs, with his hand on her bandaged knee, "If u ever get a mayor [sic] knee surgery make sure u Get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!!!! Luv u Dr @jdsaliman"
The Griselda actress more than deserves her beautiful new romance, since 2023 wasn't an easy time for her. In July, news broke that she was divorcing from her husband of seven years, Joe Manganiello.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
The two issued a joint statement at the time that read, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."
Both actors have since spoken out about their side of what happened between them.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Tess Holliday Hilariously Hits Back at Commenters Who Think She's Lying About Her Clothing Size
Body-shaming is a big yikes!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Patrick Mahomes Says Taylor Swift "Got" Travis Kelce to "Grow His Hair Out" at Last
The QB had been trying to convince Kelce for ages.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Fans Always Hoped Taylor Swift Would Wear This Outfit
They asked, she delivered.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Joe Manganiello Denies Sofia Vergara's Claim They Divorced Over Him Wanting Children
He has a different version of events.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Sofia Vergara Isn't "Fazed" by Ex Joe Manganiello's New Relationship, Source Says
She's too busy living her best life.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Sofia Vergara Ignites a Heated Debate After Claiming Her "Stupid Accent" Limits Her Acting Opportunities
Fans are sad about the implications of this.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Sofia Vergara Is Fully Aware Her Beauty Propelled Her to Stardom, and Refuses to Feel Guilty About It
“My body opened doors for me.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Sofia Vergara Says She and Joe Manganiello Divorced Because She Didn't Want to Be "An Old Mom"
It just wasn't reconcilable for them.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Six Months After Their Split, Sofia Vergara Finally Opens Up About Her Divorce from Joe Manganiello
“You can’t hide those things.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Amidst a Divorce and the SAG Strike, Sofia Vergara Opens Up About Her “Very Difficult” 2023
“It’s been a weird, weird year.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published