Six Months After Their Split, Sofia Vergara Finally Opens Up About Her Divorce from Joe Manganiello

Look, divorce is hard enough even if the eyes of the world aren’t on you. That, of course, is the case for Sofia Vergara, who announced her split from her husband of seven years, Joe Manganiello, this past July. Both she and Manganiello are extremely famous, and Vergara primed herself as much as she could for the media onslaught when she announced their plans to divorce.

“I’ve been moving on,” Vergara told CBS Sunday Morning . “You’re out there [in the public eye] and people know that’s part of being a celebrity. I knew it was gonna happen. You can’t hide those things.”

Thankfully, Vergara said, the media’s coverage of the split was accurate and straightforward, Page Six reports, which made it easier for her to “overcome” the difficult time in her life. “It wasn’t bad,” she said of the media coverage. “I think, you know, I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice. And I thought that they were gonna invent more things, and you know how it usually is. I was surprised and you know they, they kind of just said what it was and, and that was it.”

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in July, Vergara and Manganiello released a joint statement regarding their relationship that read “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

(Image credit: Getty)

A source told Page Six that the two had been “growing apart for a while” and had opted to take “some distance from each other to contemplate their future.” Manganiello filed for divorce soon after, citing “irreconcilable differences”; the outlet reported that his “intense desire to have kids” helped lead to the split. (Vergara is mom to son Manolo, 31, with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.) On the other hand, Page Six writes, conflicting reports suggested that Vergara was “stifled” in her marriage “with a largely unsupportive partner.”