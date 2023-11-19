Amidst a Divorce and the SAG Strike, Sofia Vergara Opens Up About Her “Very Difficult” 2023

Sofia Vergara has moved on following her split from ex-husband Joe Manganiello over the summer and is now dating orthopedic surgeon Dr. Justin Saliman—and “things are going great” between the two, Entertainment Tonight reports.

“They like each other a lot, but Sofia is also taking things slow,” a source speaking to the outlet said. “Sofia and Justin have a lot of fun together and Sofia always keeps everyone around her laughing and in positive spirits. Justin likes that she takes pride in keeping her personal life private, that she’s upfront and honest, and that she can be her genuine self with him.”

Vergara’s family and friends “just want her to be happy,” they said. “They have been a good support system and are always uplifting her and reminding her of her own inner strength,” adding that Vergara is “in a healthy space and feeling good about where her personal and professional life both stand.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As she moves on from Manganiello, “Sofia is striving to be the best person she can be and focused on learning from the past in order to create a better and more fruitful future,” they said. She is “feeling empowered that she can close the previous chapter in her life without any animosity.”

Manganiello has also moved on and is “casually seeing” actress Caitlin O’Connor. “Joe and Sofia have both accepted that they’re moving on and it’s a very mutual feeling,” they said. “They equally wish each other well.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Vergara told People “I’ve had a very interesting year. I don’t want to say ‘bad’ or anything like that, but it’s been very interesting and very difficult. I went through a divorce this year, the SAG strike that went on for so long. I’ve seen my friends struggle—some had to take their kids out of their schools or had problems with their mortgages, so it’s been a weird, weird year.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the challenges of 2023, 2024 is on the horizon and there is good to come, an optimistic Vergara told the outlet. “I think all the things are resolving, everything is going to be okay, and I’m very excited for next year,” she said.