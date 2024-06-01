Sofía Vergara Says She Can "Recycle" Tattoo for Ex Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara seems to have zero regrets about betting a tattoo honoring her ex Joe Manganiello...especially because she has found a way to give her ink new meaning.

While appearing on the most recent episode of The Talk, the Modern Family star showed off her two small wrist tattoos after he son revealed he sports at least 35 tats.

“This is...look how little,” Vergara said, showing the audience her wrists, which featured an “R” in honor of her late brother Rafael on one arm, and a “J” for "Joe" on the other.

“This was Joe Manganiello’s initial, but now he’s gone,” she said with a laugh, which instantly caused the audience to explode in applause. “How lucky can I be that the guy I’m going out with has the same initial...the new guy!"

After The Talk co-host Akbar Gbajabiamila joked that Vergara has to keep dating men with names that "start with a J,” Vergara joked: “Recycle!”

Fans were quick to praise Vergara for her candor and laissez-faire attitude in the comment section of The Talk's TikTok page, which shared a clip of the exchange.

"Sofía is a real one for naming him and saying now it my new man’s initial!!!" one fan wrote.

"A sustainable queen," another joked.

"She gave a new meaning to 'reduce, reuse, recycle,'" one viewer commented.

"I love how open she is, in every interview she seems to be 100% herself, not script not pretends just her perfect self," one fan added.

Vergara and Manganiello first met in 2014, while Vergara was engaged to her ex-fiancé Nick Loeb. After Vergara split from Loeb the pair started dating, and the Magic Mike XXL actor purposed that same year on Christmas Eve.

Vergara and Manganiello got married in November 2015 and were together for almost eight years before releasing a join statement announcing their split in 2023.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," the pair said in a statement to Page Six.

At the time of their split, a source told the publication that “Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”



In a recent interview with the Spanish newspaper El País, Vergara confirmed that her marriage ended because she did not want anymore children and her ex-husband did.

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger," she explained. "He wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom."

"There's things in life that might sound like good ideas, but they're not," Vergara further explained in a May interview with People. "I was a mother already. I know what it means to be a good mother or to try to be the best mother that you can, and that takes a lot of sacrifices, takes a lot of energy."