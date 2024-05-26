Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Share PDA-Packed Photos in Separate Instagram Posts

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris are showing off their newfound relationship via a pair of separate, adorable Instagram posts.

On Saturday, May 25, Bush shared two photos of herself loving on her new girlfriend, Harris, on her Instagram stories. In the post, the pair are standing alongside each other, their arms around one another as Bush gives Harris a kiss on the cheek.

"I just want to squeeze her," Bush writes in the second post of the same photo. “I get that it’s new for ya’ll to see me so happy and so embodied. It’s new for me too. How luck am I.”



Not to be outdone, Harris shared a few PDA-packed photos of her own to her Instagram stories. In her post, Harris smiles for the camera as the pair each hold a glass of wine and Bush once again gives Harris a kiss on the cheek.

Love is in the air, ya'll!

Sophia Bush shares a PDA-packed photo of herself with girlfriend Ashlyn Harris. (Image credit: Instagram: @sophiabush)

Earlier this year, Bush penned a moving essay announcing that she was queer .

"I don’t think I can explain how profound that is,” she wrote for Glamour and as their April 2024 cover star.

"I feel like I was wearing a weighted vest for who knows how long," she said. "I hadn’t realized how heavy it was until I finally just put it down. This might sound crazy—but I think other people in trauma recovery will get it—I am taking deep breaths again. I can feel my legs and feet. I can feel my feet in my shoes right now. It makes me want to cry and laugh at the same time."

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Forever the supportive partner, Harris publicly praised Bush for her bravery and authenticity after her essay was published, posting a photo of Bush posing for Glamour 's cover story on her Instagram stories.

Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush. (Image credit: Instagram: @ashlynharris24)

Shortly after, the new couple made their red carpet debut on April 28 while attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington.