Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Share PDA-Packed Photos in Separate Instagram Posts

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris are showing off their newfound relationship via a pair of separate, adorable Instagram posts.
On Saturday, May 25, Bush shared two photos of herself loving on her new girlfriend, Harris, on her Instagram stories. In the post, the pair are standing alongside each other, their arms around one another as Bush gives Harris a kiss on the cheek.
"I just want to squeeze her," Bush writes in the second post of the same photo. “I get that it’s new for ya’ll to see me so happy and so embodied. It’s new for me too. How luck am I.”
Not to be outdone, Harris shared a few PDA-packed photos of her own to her Instagram stories. In her post, Harris smiles for the camera as the pair each hold a glass of wine and Bush once again gives Harris a kiss on the cheek.
Love is in the air, ya'll!
Earlier this year, Bush penned a moving essay announcing that she was queer.
"I don’t think I can explain how profound that is,” she wrote for Glamour and as their April 2024 cover star.
"I feel like I was wearing a weighted vest for who knows how long," she said. "I hadn’t realized how heavy it was until I finally just put it down. This might sound crazy—but I think other people in trauma recovery will get it—I am taking deep breaths again. I can feel my legs and feet. I can feel my feet in my shoes right now. It makes me want to cry and laugh at the same time."
Forever the supportive partner, Harris publicly praised Bush for her bravery and authenticity after her essay was published, posting a photo of Bush posing for Glamour's cover story on her Instagram stories.
Shortly after, the new couple made their red carpet debut on April 28 while attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington.
The pair walked side-by-side and hand-in-hand on the red carpet, rocking the same designer—Harbison—while attending the event, People reported at the time. Bush wore a black strapless gown featuring eye-catching gold pendant detailing, while Harris wore a textured black vest, also featuring gold detailing, and wide black pants.
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality and mental health, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find both her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
