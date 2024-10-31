Sophie Turner Says It's "Absolute Agony" When She's Away From Her Children With Joe Jonas
She hates being home without them.
Sophie Turner hates being away from her children.
In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar U.K., the actress revealed that she was staying with a friend in London while her daughters were with their father Joe Jonas because "it’s absolute agony" for her to be at home without them.
She added that welcoming Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2, into her life "changed me so much in every way. Before I had kids, I was very depressed and anxious, and I would isolate [myself] a lot. Now, I think I live my life for them. I want them to see me having a social life and enjoying work and thriving in my career and relationships. I want them to see a hard-working mum. I’ll come back and say, 'This is why Mummy was away—it’s because she’s doing this for you, so Father Christmas can come with a big bundle of presents.'"
Despite the distance with her kids, with Jonas based mainly in the U.S., Turner has no regrets when it comes to her decision to move back to her native country.
"It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England," she told Bazaar. "I just never really feel like myself when I’m not in London, with my friends and family."
The exes tied the knot in 2019, welcoming Willa in 2020 and Delphine in 2022. They announced their divorce in the summer of 2023, with things getting pretty dramatic at the time—though they had settled everything by September 2024.
Turner has since moved on with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, with the two seemingly enjoying a very passionate relationship. Meanwhile, since their separation, Jonas has been linked with two women: Laila Abdallah, and Stormi Bree Henley, according to Cosmopolitan.
