Sophie Turner Just Gave Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson the Hard Launch of Hard Launches, One Year On From Joe Jonas Divorce
It involves an epic dip kiss.
Sophie Turner has soft-launched boyfriend Peregrine Pearson many times over, but she has now hard-launched him halfway to the moon—metaphorically speaking, obviously.
Though Turner and Pearson have attended events together, and he has casually appeared in her Instagram posts before, the Game of Thrones alum's latest post, for her boyfriend's birthday, took things up approximately one thousand notches.
"Happy Birthday my angel pie," Turner captioned the post, adding, "30, flirty and thriving"
Her gallery included an epic photo of Pearson dip-kissing the actress amid a red canopy, one of them sweetly posing in front of a sunset, one of the English aristocrat kissing Turner in a club, and many of them having all sorts of adventures together: skiing, partying, out on the town, hot-air-ballooning.
A post shared by S O P H I E T U R N E R (@sophiet)
A photo posted by on
Commenters were particularly thrilled for Turner, with one writing, "She looks genuinely happy and in her comfort zone around this guy... i don't know but I feel like this guy has such a kind face and seems like a good person. Happy for them both"
Someone else said, "QUEEN OF THE NORTH. He’s cute girl, tell him I said happy birthday"
Turner and Pearson, a property developer, were first spotted getting cozy in Paris circa November 2023. After that, they've been seen on sweet dates together in their hometown of London as well as in Paris yet again, and have generally seemed totally besotted with each other.
This comes just over one year after Turner's divorce from husband Joe Jonas, with whom she shares daughters Willa Ruby Jonas, 4, and Delphine M. Jonas, 2.
The two dated starting in 2016, and tied the knot in 2019—in Las Vegas in May, and in France in June, per People.
Their divorce became public just days after rumors of a separation began, with the two celebrities issuing a joint statement on Instagram on Sept. 6, 2023.
A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas)
A photo posted by on
Ensued a contentious custody battle for their two children, and the divorce was finalized in September 2024—which as far as celeb-divorce battles go, wasn't really that long.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
