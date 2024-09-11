Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Have Finalized Their Divorce

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are officially divorced.

A Florida judge formally declared the pair's marriage "irretrievably broken" and that the terms of the settlement the exes agreed to are "in the best interests of the parties and this family," according to court documents People obtained this week. The judge also allowed the former couple to waive the 20-day waiting period for final judgment, writing, "The marriage between the parties is dissolved and the parties are restored to the status of being single."

The details of the settlement are confidential and took a year to reach (Jonas initially filed for divorce in early September 2023). While Jonas and Turner initially released a joint statement describing the split as "amicable" and a "united decision," the divorce quickly became messy—specifically when it came to the couple's contentious battle over custody of their daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 2, which became public knowledge when Turner filed a lawsuit accusing Jonas of "wrongful retention" of their children.

According to Turner's lawsuit, she and Jonas had agreed that England would be their daughters' "forever home" prior to their split—something he had apparently changed his mind about by the time he filed for divorce.

In October 2023, the former couple reached a temporary custody agreement and released a joint statement explaining, “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K. We look forward to being great co-parents." Turner officially dropped the wrongful retention claim in January 2024.

Although they've kept their divorce negotiations and settlement details mostly private since the beginning of the year, Turner did open up about the split in an interview with British Vogue published in May, calling the days following the news of the split as "the worst few days of my life."

“I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave," she explained. "My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out.”

The Game of Thrones actress added that she "didn't know if [she] was going to make it" at times during the split, and recalled calling her lawyer saying, "I can't do this. I just can't."

"And then, finally, after two weeks of me being in a rut, she reminded me that it was my children I was fighting for," Turner explained.

For his part, Jonas has publicly shut down speculation that his new album is about Turner.