Sophie Turner and Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson Appear to Go Instagram Official As Joe Jonas Divorce Proceedings Continue

Sophie Turner has finally hard launched her new boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson. Amidst ongoing divorce proceedings from Joe Jonas, Turner took to Instagram to confirm the rumors and confirm that, yes, she is spoken for.
The Game of Thrones star and the British aristocrat had been spotted together several times before, including a sneaky smooch on the streets of London, but had remained off of each other's social media profiles.
Well, no longer, as Turner posted an Instagram carousel of photos from her ski trip with some friends and one more-than-friend. The new couple went away with website developer Amadea Kimmins and law associate Rupert Gorst for the holiday.
Photos show the whole group grinning on a ski lift, posing on the slopes, and dancing in a bar. There are also three photos of Turner on her own, posing in the snow and swimming in a bikini.
Turner tagged Pearson in the photos but did not explicitly mention him or the new relationship. Instead, the caption was, "Jägerbomb anyone?"
We're also still waiting for Pearson to comment on the photo dump.
Rather annoyingly, some people were asking about the whereabouts of her kids, despite her 50/50 custody agreement with Jonas being previously publicized. Mom can take a weekend off to hit the slopes, too, okay?
Others were positive about the post; one user wrote, "She can do it all! She can parent hard, work hard, and play hard! 🙌"
Another said, "Queen of the north," referencing her character Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones.
Jagermeister USA also chimed in and wrote, "We'll be right over. Bringing the ice cold shots."
Now, this sounds like a party!
A post shared by S O P H I E T U R N E R
A photo posted by sophiet on
So, okay, let's dig into this. Who is Turner's Insta official boyfriend?
Pearson is the heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray, a county in Sussex. His family has a high net worth of reportedly over $270 million and owns big family estates.
The two were first linked in late October, when they were spotted engaging in some French kissing in Paris. Well, they call it the "City of Love" for a reason!
A source close to the actress told Us Weekly in December that Turner "really seems to like spending time with Perry" and that they've "become progressively closer."
Close enough to take to social media, we suppose!
As for Jonas and Turner, their divorce started on a rocky start. Supposedly, Turner heard about the divorce from the media, along with the rest of us. The two then struggled to reach a custody agreement regarding their two daughters, Willa and Delphine, as Turner claimed they had agreed on her native England as their "forever home." The actress had even filed a child abduction lawsuit against Jonas in September, which she later dismissed.
Meanwhile, interestingly, Jonas is off on a ski trip of his own, with his rumored girlfriend, Stormi Bree. Perhaps this will inspire a hard launch Instagram announcement of his own?
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
