Sophie Turner Was Spotted Kissing a British Aristocrat in Paris

What in the Bridgerton...?

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson
Sophie Turner is moving on.

The Game of Thrones star was photographed kissing a British aristocrat, the Hon. Peregrine "Perry" Pearson, in Paris—just weeks after her split from husband Joe Jonas came to light.

This news has predictably set Twitter ablaze.

One person shared a Schitt's Creek gif that read, "You go girl" and many others added similar messages.

"This sounds like the plot to a Hallmark movie," remarked someone else, and frankly, I can't see the lie here.

"He sounds like a Harry Potter character," joked another extremely perceptive person.

Pearson is the heir to the Cowdray estate in West Sussex, per Tatler, and will eventually inherit the title of Viscount Cowdray. He is also rather wealthy and previously dated Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark.

As for Turner, she and Jonas had a difficult split earlier this year, reportedly struggling with custody decisions over their daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.

They released the following statement to confirm their separation:

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Turner was spotted hanging out with Taylor Swift several times following the split, which fans loved because Swift had also previously dated Jonas—as well as also splitting with her own partner of six years, Joe Alwyn, earlier this year.

Meanwhile, whether Turner and Pearson's relationship will turn into anything more remains to be seen.

