Sophie Turner Has Asked a Judge to "Reactivate" Her Divorce Case With Joe Jonas

Things are heating up in Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' separation, as Turner asked a judge to "reactivate" her divorce case.

According to PEOPLE, Turner's legal team has filed paperwork stating “that the abatement has come to an end and this case is to be re-activated,” the outlet writes.

Jonas filed for a dissolution of marriage from Turner in Miami in September 2023 after four years of marriage, claiming their union was irretrievably broken. The former couple share two daughters, Willa, who was born in 2020, and Delphine, whom they welcomed in 2022, and whose name only became publicly known through the divorce proceedings. The couple has always aimed to keep their daughters private, and never share photos of the young girls.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were married for four years before announcing their plans to divorce last September (Image credit: Getty Images)

Proceedings started off rocky, with Turner claiming she heard about the divorce through the media, and accusing Jonas of witholding their children's passports so they couldn't travel to her home country of England. She therefore sued him for wrongful retention, and claimed that they had previously designated England as the children's "forever home."

Jonas and Turner came to a temporary custody agreement in October. “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.," the two shared in a joint statement at the time. "We look forward to being great co-parents."

In the court documents filed in September, Turner outlined all the evidence for permanently moving the children to England, as apparently agreed on by the pair before their separation. She claimed that they were in England last Christmas when they "jointly decided that they would look for their 'forever home' in England, select a school for their older daughter in England, and settle their family in England."

"The timing was right for the family to settle permanently in England, particularly given the older child's age," the documents state, referencing three-year-old Willa.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in happier times (Image credit: Getty Images)

The search for this "forever home" happened between December and July, when they found a beautiful country property in Henley on Thames, England. Turner said they "exchanged contracts with the sellers to purchase the property on July 7, 2023, with the completion date scheduled for December 2, 2023. The parties looked forward to spending their Christmas 2023 holiday with the children, family, and friends in their new home in England."

The pair put their $15 million home in Miami up for sale in April, and it was sold in August. Before leaving Miami, they apparently "shipped many of the children's personal belongings to England" and the "remainder of the children's belongings were placed into storage, to be kept there until the parties had purchased a new home in England."

Until they moved into a new home, the children would travel on tour with Jonas and the nanny due to Turner's busy filming schedule in August. Turner would join them in the U.S. in September. "The children moving around with the Father on tour was only going to be a temporary arrangement," Turner claimed.

Turner posted this photo on Jonas' birthday prior to their split (Image credit: Instagram / Sophie Turner)

However, things did not go according to plan. Turner states that "the breakdown of the parties' marriage happened very suddenly."

The pair got into a big argument on Jonas' birthday on August 15, 2023, but no details of that disagreement are known. Earlier that day, Turner had posted a photo of the pair in matching pajamas, wishing her "handsome" husband a happy birthday. Less than a month later, on September 5, Jonas filed for divorce in Miami.

This petition stated that the couple's two children had been living with Jonas there and that "it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility."

This is the claim that Turner is refuting in her court documents, as she insists the family had already relocated to England. The couple also have a prenup in place, so custody seems to be the main point of contention.

Since the breakup, Turner has been publicly linked to British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, with ski trips and PDA galore. Meanwhile, Jonas has been rumored to be seeing model Stormi Bree.