Joe Jonas Is Reportedly “Open” to New Girlfriend Stormi Bree Meeting His Two Daughters “Sometime Soon”

Six months after Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner in early September of last year, both Jonas and Turner have moved on to different romantic relationships—Turner with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, who she was first linked to in October, and Jonas with Stormi Bree, who he was first spotted with in January.
As the romance with Bree heats up, Us Weekly reports that Jonas would “be open” to his new girlfriend meeting the two daughters he shares with Turner “sometime soon.”
“Joe is still dating Stormi and things are going really well,” a source told the outlet. “They haven’t used the love word yet, but they’ve been seeing each other for a few months now and have been getting more serious over the past several weeks.”
In their brief time together, the new couple have traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Aspen, Colorado, and Sydney, Australia. The source said that Bree “makes Joe really happy,” and that he is “excited about where things are going.”
As for daughters Willa and Delphine, “He hasn’t introduced his kids to Stormi yet, but if things continue going well like they have been, then he would definitely be open to them meeting sometime soon,” they said.
Though the divorce filing in September seemed mutual, Turner later sued Jonas, claiming he was wrongfully detaining their children in the U.S., which he denied. Last October, the exes reached a temporary custody agreement, and said in a joint statement at the time that “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. [where Jonas is from] and the U.K. [Turner’s home country]. We look forward to being great coparents.”
As far as Jonas is concerned, “His main priority and focus will always be his children,” they said. “But at the same time, he’s putting himself out there and is open to what’s to come.”
As for Turner and her new beau, a source close to the pair told Us Weekly that Turner “really seems to like spending time with Perry” and that they’ve “become progressively closer.” When further questioned on how serious their relationship is getting, they said it is “too soon to tell if there’s long-term potential” but did mention that “things might be headed that way.” If it means anything, the couple were seen just this week on a romantic date night during Paris Fashion Week.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
