Joe Jonas Is Reportedly "Open" to New Girlfriend Stormi Bree Meeting His Two Daughters "Sometime Soon"

Jonas shares Willa and Delphine with his ex-wife Sophie Turner.

Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree
Rachel Burchfield
Six months after Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner in early September of last year, both Jonas and Turner have moved on to different romantic relationships—Turner with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, who she was first linked to in October, and Jonas with Stormi Bree, who he was first spotted with in January.

As the romance with Bree heats up, Us Weekly reports that Jonas would “be open” to his new girlfriend meeting the two daughters he shares with Turner “sometime soon.” 

Joe Jonas

Jonas and Bree began dating earlier this year

Stormi Bree

Bree has already traveled to Australia, Mexico, and Aspen with Jonas in their short time together

“Joe is still dating Stormi and things are going really well,” a source told the outlet. “They haven’t used the love word yet, but they’ve been seeing each other for a few months now and have been getting more serious over the past several weeks.”

In their brief time together, the new couple have traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Aspen, Colorado, and Sydney, Australia. The source said that Bree “makes Joe really happy,” and that he is “excited about where things are going.”

As for daughters Willa and Delphine, “He hasn’t introduced his kids to Stormi yet, but if things continue going well like they have been, then he would definitely be open to them meeting sometime soon,” they said.

Joe Jonas

Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner last September

Stormi Bree

Though they have only been together for a few months, the relationship between Bree and Jonas seems to be escalating quickly

Though the divorce filing in September seemed mutual, Turner later sued Jonas, claiming he was wrongfully detaining their children in the U.S., which he denied. Last October, the exes reached a temporary custody agreement, and said in a joint statement at the time that “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. [where Jonas is from] and the U.K. [Turner’s home country]. We look forward to being great coparents.”

As far as Jonas is concerned, “His main priority and focus will always be his children,” they said. “But at the same time, he’s putting himself out there and is open to what’s to come.”

Sophie Turner

Turner and Pearson at Paris Fashion Week

Sophie Turner

The couple have been linked since October

As for Turner and her new beau, a source close to the pair told Us Weekly that Turner “really seems to like spending time with Perry” and that they’ve “become progressively closer.” When further questioned on how serious their relationship is getting, they said it is “too soon to tell if there’s long-term potential” but did mention that “things might be headed that way.” If it means anything, the couple were seen just this week on a romantic date night during Paris Fashion Week.

