'Suite Life' Actress Kim Rhodes Says Dylan Sprouse Refused to Say Fat-Shaming Line About Her Character

Kim Rhodes, who played the twins' mom on 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,' is opening up about how Dylan Sprouse (AKA Zack Martin) had her back during filming—and it's incredibly heartwarming.

"They defended me all the way through. I got pregnant when I was on the show. And of course the show dealt with it by making fat jokes," Rhodes recalled on the Back to the Best podcast.

"One of my favorite memories is Dylan had a line that was a fat joke, and he just kept skipping over it. It was like in the middle of a chunk of dialogue, so he kept skipping this laugh line and skipping it and skipping it and skipping it."

She continued, "And finally we get to [taping] in front of the studio audience and he skips it and the executive producer screams, 'Cut!' Dylan say the line.'"

To illustrate how unusual this was, Rhodes added that it's actually up to the director to say, "Cut."

She added of Sprouse's reaction, "He goes, 'I would not disrespect any woman that way, let alone this woman. You write something funny and I'll say it.

"That's my little man. They're both my little men."

Commenting on this podcast excerpt on TikTok, fans of the show were very happy with how Sprouse dealt with this, even as a young kid (he was 13 during the show's first season).

"GET IT DYLAN!!" said one person.

"Crazy that the child had to be the one to do the right thing..." added another.

"imagine being told by a pre-teen who probably still laughed at toilet humor that you aren't funny ... I'd never work in show business again," said someone else. Yeesh.