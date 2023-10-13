Dylan Sprouse Paid the Sweetest Birthday Tribute to Wife Barbara Palvin

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin tied the knot back in July, and have now celebrated the supermodel's first birthday together as man and wife.

Palvin turned 30 on Oct. 8, and a few days later, the Suite Life of Zack and Cody star (he was Zack, FYI) paid a lovely tribute to his new wife on Instagram.

Showing off pictures from what looks like a birthday visit to V. Sattui Winery in Napa Valley, including a trip on the Napa Valley Wine Train, Sprouse wrote, "Happy dirty 30 to my wife. Truly, I’ve never enjoyed being drunk on a locomotive before, but you really know how to keep me on my toes!"

Sprouse and Palvin started dating circa 2017, and have embodied aspirational love ever since—such as the time the actor turned the phrase "supportive boyfriend" up to 11 at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show that Palvin was walking in.

The two got engaged some time in 2023, and got married in the summer, per People.

Their stunning wedding made it to American Vogue, an honor only the most glamorous of couples are ever afforded. The celebration took place in Palvin's native Hungary, on her parents' property, Harlekin Birtok.

"It’s gonna take some time for me to get used to being called Mrs. Sprouse," the model told Vogue.

"Dylan’s been calling me his wife for three years now, so there’s not a lot of adjusting on his end. We’re excited to go back to LA to our pets and rest a bit—before we start planning the American wedding." Adorable!