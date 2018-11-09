There is a new tier in the Aspirational Boyfriend Ranking, and that tier is called "The Dylan Sprouse." Joining "The Mr. Darcy" and "The John Krasinski In Something Borrowed," Dylan Sprouse's adoration for his girlfriend, Barbara Palvin, is actually the definition of #boyfriendgoals. Why, do you ask? Multiple reasons, but they all involve burgers.

Palvin had to undergo weeks of clean, mindful eating and working out in preparation for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which she is returning to after a six-year hiatus from the Victoria's Secret runway. She was looking forward to a break from watching every single thing she put in her mouth, telling People she couldn't wait for a burger after the show was over, and that her boyfriend was going be the first to make sure she was satisfied: "He is bringing Shake Shack burgers for me," she told People while she got glammed up for the night's events.

Meanwhil,e Sprouse, being the great BF he is and with no idea what the word "extra" means, walked the pink carpet last night with hamburgers from Shake Shack. I swoon. Never has a hamburger looked so romantic.

Even better? As soon as Palvin hit the runway, Sprouse was on his feet, cheering her on every step of the way. He looked utterly in awe of his supermodel girlfriend stomping the stage, standing on his feet, hand over his heart. But it's not like he didn't warn us: "I will be cheering her on very loudly, annoying her, embarrassing her," Sprouse shared with E! News at Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party.

Come on, Dylan! Stop being so precious! You're making other dudes look bad. But really, don't stop, continue doing what you're doing, Barbara is the luckiest of girls.

