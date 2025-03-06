Why Suki Waterhouse Once Found Robert Pattinson Asleep Holding Knives

Given that Robert Pattinson's past interviews have included things such as blowing up his microwave, making fun of his films while promoting them, and admitting that he regularly told lies in interviews just for fun, you never quite know what to expect when he is on a press tour. That in mind, perhaps it is not entirely surprising that in a recent conversation with his Mickey 17 director Bong Joon-ho, Pattinson revealed that his partner, Suki Waterhouse, once found him asleep on their sofa with knives next to his face. I mean, with or without context, that does sound about right for him.

It turns out, the knives were there for protection after Pattinson watched a scary movie. As reported by People, the 38-year-old actor spoke with Bong for GQ's Epic Conversations series. During their chat, Pattinson shared that he can't handle horror films the way he once could.

"Now, I'm too sensitive. It's strange. You would think it would go the other way around: As you get older, you become less frightened of these. I can't watch horror movies anymore."

Bong suggested that becoming a father made Pattinson more sensitive to horror. The actor laughed and responded that it "happened before that, though. But maybe it has added to it."

He then told a story about recently watching a movie by an unnamed director, who he was going to have a meeting with.

"He'd done this horror movie, and I watched it, and I kept thinking that someone was breaking into my house. And so I was sitting on my sofa with two kitchen knives, waiting for the person to come in."

But, Pattinson fell asleep while waiting... well, you know, because there wasn't actually an intruder. Pattinson admitted that it was "probably a squirrel."

"I fell asleep with them basically, like, in my neck on the couch," he continued. "My girlfriend came in and she was like, 'What is happening? Why do you have two knives in your face and you're sleeping?" It does sound like it'd be startling!

Robert Pattinson & Bong Joon Ho Talk Mickey 17, Future Roles & Guilty Pleasures | Epic Conversation - YouTube Watch On

Pattinson and Waterhouse met in 2018 and welcomed a daughter together in 2024. While they aren't super public about their relationship, they offer little glimpses here and there.

For instance, last year, Waterhouse pranked Pattinson in a video for Elle that went viral because of how cute their exchange was. The Tenet star tried really hard to be supportive of his partner even though he was not at all on board with what she had to tell him.

Waterhouse told Pattinson that she was asked to host Love Is Blind and said that she was interested in him being the co-host alongside her. "Darling, have you gone mad?” he replied. When Waterhouse said she thought the opportunity would be "great" for him, he realized it was a joke and she copped to it. "No, you’re not on TV… You are going to be on the internet, though," the singer told him. "No, I don’t want to!” he pleaded. Sorry, dude, there's no way that wasn't making the cut.