Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Welcome Their First Child Together

From Twilight to parenthood, Robert Pattinson is now a proud father. He and Suki Waterhouse have just welcomed their first child together and subtly announced it to the world during a walk in L.A. with their little bundle of joy. Waterhouse remained as stylish as she had been throughout her pregnancy, wearing a long black coat, white cap, and shades. The couple was accompanied by Waterhouse's mother, Elizabeth.
There's no news yet on the baby's name, exact birth date, or the gender. This is unsurprising, as the pair has always leaned towards privacy in their relationship. Waterhouse and Pattinson have been together for over five years but only made their red carpet debut in December 2022 at the Dior’s Men’s Fall show in Giza, Egypt.
Pattinson explained this desire for privacy to The Sunday Times: "If you let people in, it devalues what love is," he said. "If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall, it ends up better.”
Pattinson is known for his varied film roles, including Edward Cullen in Twilight and Batman in the most recent remake of the superhero classic; Waterhouse is a triple threat, known for her modelling, acting, and singing. Most recently, she played Karen Sirko in Daisy Jones and the Six, a miniseries on Amazon Prime based off of the novel of the same name.
On an episode of the "Drive Minds: A Type 7" podcast, Waterhouse revealed that she and Pattinson moved in together only last April and that she feels "very lucky" to have a partner like him.
"[The move] doesn't feel like that much of a crazy thing," she said. "And I'm very lucky because he is so accepting of the mess and the chaos. He never says anything about it. He kind of thinks it's like, charming. So I'm very lucky for that."
According to People, the couple has been engaged since December 2023. “They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them,” a source said, adding that Pattinson was "so ready" to become a father. Waterhouse and Pattinson haven't commented on the engagement, but she's been spotted in a Toi et Moi ring, estimated to cost around $330,000.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Earlier this year, Waterhouse told The Times how happy she is with Pattinson. "[I'm] shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years," she said, adding that he still gives her butterflies. "I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she said.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
-
Katie Holmes's Wardrobe Staple Era Is (Temporarily) Over
She traded her reliable camel coat for a trending denim trench.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Sydney Sweeney Admits She Only Needs About Two Hours of Sleep Per Night—and Has Never Tried Coffee
Okay, but how?
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Zendaya Serves Two Tennis Looks to Promote 'Challengers'
She's dressing the part.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Are Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Engaged? Her New Diamond Ring Seems Like a Pretty Solid Clue
It's quite the sparkler.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift, Anna Wintour, Laura Dern, and Robert Patterson Made an All-Star Front Row at an NYC Premiere
Grab the popcorn.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Apparently Have Strong Feelings About Becoming First-Time Parents Together
The two have been together for about five years.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Are Expecting Their First Child Together
Such happy news!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Suki Waterhouse Opened Up About Being "Very Lucky" Living With Robert Pattinson
Awww!!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published