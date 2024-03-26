Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Welcome Their First Child Together

From Twilight to parenthood, Robert Pattinson is now a proud father. He and Suki Waterhouse have just welcomed their first child together and subtly announced it to the world during a walk in L.A. with their little bundle of joy. Waterhouse remained as stylish as she had been throughout her pregnancy, wearing a long black coat, white cap, and shades. The couple was accompanied by Waterhouse's mother, Elizabeth.

There's no news yet on the baby's name, exact birth date, or the gender. This is unsurprising, as the pair has always leaned towards privacy in their relationship. Waterhouse and Pattinson have been together for over five years but only made their red carpet debut in December 2022 at the Dior’s Men’s Fall show in Giza, Egypt.

Pattinson explained this desire for privacy to The Sunday Times: "If you let people in, it devalues what love is," he said. "If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall, it ends up better.”

Suki Waterhouse's pregnancy styling will certainly be missed, like this look from the Emmys earlier this year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pattinson is known for his varied film roles, including Edward Cullen in Twilight and Batman in the most recent remake of the superhero classic; Waterhouse is a triple threat, known for her modelling, acting, and singing. Most recently, she played Karen Sirko in Daisy Jones and the Six, a miniseries on Amazon Prime based off of the novel of the same name.

On an episode of the "Drive Minds: A Type 7" podcast, Waterhouse revealed that she and Pattinson moved in together only last April and that she feels "very lucky" to have a partner like him.

"[The move] doesn't feel like that much of a crazy thing," she said. "And I'm very lucky because he is so accepting of the mess and the chaos. He never says anything about it. He kind of thinks it's like, charming. So I'm very lucky for that."

The couple made things Met Gala official in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to People, the couple has been engaged since December 2023. “They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them,” a source said, adding that Pattinson was "so ready" to become a father. Waterhouse and Pattinson haven't commented on the engagement, but she's been spotted in a Toi et Moi ring, estimated to cost around $330,000.

Earlier this year, Waterhouse told The Times how happy she is with Pattinson. "[I'm] shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years," she said, adding that he still gives her butterflies. "I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she said.