Robert Pattinson Says His and Suki Waterhouse's Daughter "Doesn't Smell Like Other Babies"

Robert Pattinson certainly has a way with words. In a new interview, the Twilight icon discussed his baby daughter, and more specifically, the way she smells.

Pattinson welcomed his first child with fiancée Suki Waterhouse in March 2024, and judging by his interview with Vogue, the actor is completely smitten.

"I remember people used to be like 'oh, don't you like the smell of babies, but I thought they were just smelling the baby powder," Pattinson told the outlet. "But then I had a baby, and I was like 'my baby smells incredible.'" He continued, "There's something there, I can identify her. She doesn't smell like other babies."

Pattinson and Waterhouse welcomed their baby daughter in March 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During the same interview, Pattinson revealed that he's much more risk averse than many of the characters he plays on screen. "I'm very anxiety-prone, I don't like driving fast in real life at all," the Batman star told Vogue. "I can't even parallel park! I need it to be valet-only like in Clueless. But there's something about my pride that comes out when I'm being filmed. All of a sudden, I'm like 'yeah, I can drive 120 miles an hour through this tiny little gap.'"

While Pattinson and Waterhouse have remained relatively tight-lipped about their relationship, they've both shared occasional insights into their romance.

In February 2023, Waterhouse told The London Times , "[I'm] shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years...I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me."

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson appear to be extremely happy together. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the the August 2024 issue of British Vogue , Waterhouse revealed that she'd met Pattinson at a Hollywood game night. "There were lots of 'big' characters [there], real heavy-hitters...Al Pacino was there. Javier [Bardem] and Penelope [Cruz] were there...and, you know, everyone was really acting."

As for how Waterhouse connected with Pattinson, she told the outlet, "I was sure that I'd met him a long time ago, but he didn't think that we had." According to the "Model, Actress, Whatever" singer, they "started giggling at the absurdity of the whole thing" and even "got told off." Waterhouse explained, "There was a director that separated us because we were laughing too much."