Sydney Sweeney Admits She Only Needs About Two Hours of Sleep Per Night—and Has Never Tried Coffee

There are some famous actresses that prefer, you know, 14 hours of sleep—and then there’s Sydney Sweeney, who told WSJ. Magazine that not only can she function off “very, very little” sleep—think two hours a night—but that she’s never tried coffee. Wait—what?

“I sleep however many hours I get in a night, but I’m known for being able to function off of very, very little for a very long amount of time,” she said.

In addition to confirming that she actually might not be human, Sweeney detailed her breakfast, exercise, and beauty routine to the magazine, adding in the jaw-dropping detail that “I’ve never tried coffee before,” she said. “I just drink water. For breakfast, I like a berry bowl. Maybe some granola, bacon, a croissant—but I always go to berries.”

Just in the month of March alone, Sweeney hosted Saturday Night Live, flew to Europe for Paris Fashion Week, cut her hair into a bob, went to the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, released a film (the horror movie Immaculate)—and that’s not even all, and the month isn’t even over. And this woman is out here, jet-setting and making moves, on 120 minutes’ worth of sleep and no coffee. Maybe her beauty routine helps explain why she looks so great, regardless: “I love to do a face mask,” she told the outlet. “I like these 111Skin face masks.”

When she’s got downtime, she’s chilling on the couch and reading a book, and when it comes to working out, “I like this place called SolidCore,” she said. “It’s a full-body high-intensity workout but on a reformer, and it’s been killing my ass. I love it.” At home, as far as beauty goes, “I’m pretty simple if I’m not working,” Sweeney said. “I’m either a blush-and-mascara kind of girl or nothing at all.”

Despite her success, Sweeney admitted she is frugal, telling WSJ. Magazine “I love a good deal,” saying that she’s a penny pincher everywhere but one area—throwing parties. “I like to splurge on parties,” she said. “I like to host parties for my friends and family.”

In her career—from The Handmaid’s Tale to Euphoria, The White Lotus, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Anyone But You, and a short stint on Pretty Little Liars—Sweeney has conquered drama, comedy, and now, with Immaculate, horror. Armed with what she told WSJ. Magazine is her motto—“Don’t take no for an answer”—what does she hope is next? “Fantasy,” she said.

With Immaculate, Sweeney was not only the film’s lead, but a producer—and Entertainment Tonight reports she celebrated the ability to have a seat at the table and “take action.” In her role as producer, Sweeney was able to “be a part of the conversation, be at the table, be at the head of the table,” she said. The film has been over a decade in the making; she originally auditioned for it as a teenager before the project was shelved, but the movie remained a priority for her to finish.

“It has been a passion project,” she said. “I just couldn't stop thinking about it. I saw the movie in my head. I was so attracted to the character and her journey and pushing myself to new limits with that and I loved it.”