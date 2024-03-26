Sydney Sweeney Admits She Only Needs About Two Hours of Sleep Per Night—and Has Never Tried Coffee

There are some famous actresses that prefer, you know, 14 hours of sleep—and then there’s Sydney Sweeney, who told WSJ. Magazine that not only can she function off “very, very little” sleep—think two hours a night—but that she’s never tried coffee. Wait—what?
“I sleep however many hours I get in a night, but I’m known for being able to function off of very, very little for a very long amount of time,” she said.
In addition to confirming that she actually might not be human, Sweeney detailed her breakfast, exercise, and beauty routine to the magazine, adding in the jaw-dropping detail that “I’ve never tried coffee before,” she said. “I just drink water. For breakfast, I like a berry bowl. Maybe some granola, bacon, a croissant—but I always go to berries.”
Just in the month of March alone, Sweeney hosted Saturday Night Live, flew to Europe for Paris Fashion Week, cut her hair into a bob, went to the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, released a film (the horror movie Immaculate)—and that’s not even all, and the month isn’t even over. And this woman is out here, jet-setting and making moves, on 120 minutes’ worth of sleep and no coffee. Maybe her beauty routine helps explain why she looks so great, regardless: “I love to do a face mask,” she told the outlet. “I like these 111Skin face masks.”
When she’s got downtime, she’s chilling on the couch and reading a book, and when it comes to working out, “I like this place called SolidCore,” she said. “It’s a full-body high-intensity workout but on a reformer, and it’s been killing my ass. I love it.” At home, as far as beauty goes, “I’m pretty simple if I’m not working,” Sweeney said. “I’m either a blush-and-mascara kind of girl or nothing at all.”
Despite her success, Sweeney admitted she is frugal, telling WSJ. Magazine “I love a good deal,” saying that she’s a penny pincher everywhere but one area—throwing parties. “I like to splurge on parties,” she said. “I like to host parties for my friends and family.”
In her career—from The Handmaid’s Tale to Euphoria, The White Lotus, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Anyone But You, and a short stint on Pretty Little Liars—Sweeney has conquered drama, comedy, and now, with Immaculate, horror. Armed with what she told WSJ. Magazine is her motto—“Don’t take no for an answer”—what does she hope is next? “Fantasy,” she said.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
With Immaculate, Sweeney was not only the film’s lead, but a producer—and Entertainment Tonight reports she celebrated the ability to have a seat at the table and “take action.” In her role as producer, Sweeney was able to “be a part of the conversation, be at the table, be at the head of the table,” she said. The film has been over a decade in the making; she originally auditioned for it as a teenager before the project was shelved, but the movie remained a priority for her to finish.
“It has been a passion project,” she said. “I just couldn't stop thinking about it. I saw the movie in my head. I was so attracted to the character and her journey and pushing myself to new limits with that and I loved it.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Zendaya Serves Two Tennis Looks to Promote 'Challengers'
She's dressing the part.
By Julia Gray Published
-
One of Princess Kate’s Secret Weapons During This Difficult Time? Her Sister, Pippa Middleton Matthews
The two sisters have a “tremendously strong bond.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
I Tried the Viral J.Crew Pants Everyone's Buying
And they're just as good.
By Allyson Payer Published
-
Sydney Sweeney Hints There’s a Reason for Her Chic New Bob Beyond Just Wanting a Hairstyle Change
She debuted the shorter look earlier this month.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
If Sydney Sweeney’s Custom Miu Miu Looks Familiar, It’s for Good Reason
It channels a look from her favorite romantic comedy.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Glen Powell Says Joking About Sydney Sweeney Affair Rumors on 'SNL' Was a "Blast"
They've sure had fun with this one.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Dakota Johnson on 'Madame Web' Box Office Failure: Audiences "Can Sniff Out Bullsh*t"
Costar Sydney Sweeney has also publicly distanced herself from the film.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Sydney Sweeney Addresses Glen Powell Cheating Rumors Head On During Her ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue
The chemistry between the ‘Anyone But You’ costars was, admittedly, palpable.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Sydney Sweeney Says She'd Like Paul Mescal to Star in Her Next Rom-Com
Yes, we also want this.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Sydney Sweeney Says Filming Cassie’s Infamous Hot Tub Scene in ‘Euphoria’ Was “The Most Disgusting Thing I Ever Experienced”
The show’s faux projectile vomiting process is actually quite intricate.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Sydney Sweeney Weighs in on *Those* Glen Powell Rumors
The internet has been buzzing about her chemistry with her "Anyone But You" co-star for months.
By Jamie Feldman Published