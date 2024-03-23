Sydney Sweeney Says Talking About 'Euphoria' is "as Scary as Talking About Marvel"

Hell hath no fury like an impatient Euphoria fan... apparently.



While attending the Sydney Sweeney in Conversation with Josh Horowitz event at The 92nd Street Y in New York City, the actress discussed her hit show Euphoria and what she can—and most importantly cannot—say about the upcoming third season.



"Honestly, it’s, like, as scary as talking about Marvel," Sweeney joked, comparing the secrecy surrounding the HBO show's next season to the infamous hush-hush movie franchise. "I said one thing, and it went everywhere."



After host Josh Horowitz told Sweeney fans are excited for the new season, Sweeney said she's "excited too."

"I love Cassie. Cassie truly is a dream to play and as an actor, I’m so fortunate that I’ve had a character like her at such a young age," Sweeney added. "And, of course, I wanna keep living her crazy (life). I love it."

Sydney Sweeney attends Sydney Sweeney In Conversation With Josh Horowitz at 92NY on March 20, 2024 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweeney went on to say that there are "a lot of reasons" why Euphoria is "special."

"I mean, we're doing and playing characters that have meant so much to people, and it's the longest production that I've ever been on, because each season takes eight to 10 months to film," she explained. "So I'm getting to be with this group of people for a longer amount of time than I'm used to, and actually build relationships and have almost a family in a way."

In March, during a different conversation with Horowitz at SXSW, Sweeney said she "always feel like I go home" when she starts filming for Euphoria, especially after working on a number of projects, including her new horror movie Immaculate.



(Fun fact: Sweeney paid to fly her grandmothers to Italy to visit the set of the horror film, and ended up appearing in the movie as extras.)

"It’s like home when I go back to it," she said at the time. "I like it.

Sydney Sweeney in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweeney also revealed that there's a bit of a "collaborative nature" on the Euphoria set.

"I think that we've all lived with our characters for so long, so we have a bit more of an agency behind (them)," she said. "We feel like maybe she'll say this, but it is truly just a collaboration the entire way."

Fans will have to wait until 2025 to watch the new season of Euphoria, despite the show being renewed for third time in February 2022.