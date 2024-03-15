If Sydney Sweeney’s Custom Miu Miu Looks Familiar, It’s for Good Reason

If you saw Sydney Sweeney’s bespoke powder blue Miu Miu gown at last night’s 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards and wondered if you’d seen her in it before, that answer is no, but it does channel a pop culture moment from 1997: Julia Roberts starring as Julianne Potter in the beloved romantic comedy My Best Friend’s Wedding.

Sweeney last night at the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards (Image credit: Getty Images)

Roberts in 1997's "My Best Friend's Wedding" (Image credit: Tristar Pictures)

Coincidentally (or perhaps not), My Best Friend’s Wedding is Sweeney’s favorite rom-com , despite its release being just three months before Sweeney was born. (The movie came out on June 20, 1997; Sweeney was born that September 12.) Sweeney’s Miu Miu looked to be an uncanny doppelganger of Roberts’ maid of honor dress from the film, though Roberts’ dress was lavender. (“You wouldn’t be comfortable if you weren’t distinctive,” Cameron Diaz’s character Kimberly “Kimmy” Wallace tells Julianne of her MOH dress.)

Sweeney’s satin gown was Old Hollywood glamour, complete with a simple, classic silhouette, a train that fanned out behind her, and a plunging neckline that showed off a crystal-embellished bra. Sweeney reportedly accessorized with $73,000 in diamonds.

Sweeney has said her favorite romantic comedy is, you guessed it, "My Best Friend's Wedding" (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweeney has become a fan of Miu Miu; the label custom made this look for her (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweeney sat front row at Miu Miu's Paris Fashion Week show earlier this month (Image credit: Getty Images)

She also wore Miu Miu at the New York City premiere late last year of her own romantic comedy, "Anyone But You" (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweeney is no stranger to Miu Miu—she wore the Italian label to the New York City premiere of her own rom-com, Anyone But You, late last year, that time a mesh column dress with a leather empire-waisted belt dripping in crystals. Additionally, Sweeney attended Miu Miu’s autumn/winter 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.