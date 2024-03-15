If Sydney Sweeney’s Custom Miu Miu Looks Familiar, It’s for Good Reason

If you saw Sydney Sweeney’s bespoke powder blue Miu Miu gown at last night’s 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards and wondered if you’d seen her in it before, that answer is no, but it does channel a pop culture moment from 1997: Julia Roberts starring as Julianne Potter in the beloved romantic comedy My Best Friend’s Wedding.
Coincidentally (or perhaps not), My Best Friend’s Wedding is Sweeney’s favorite rom-com, despite its release being just three months before Sweeney was born. (The movie came out on June 20, 1997; Sweeney was born that September 12.) Sweeney’s Miu Miu looked to be an uncanny doppelganger of Roberts’ maid of honor dress from the film, though Roberts’ dress was lavender. (“You wouldn’t be comfortable if you weren’t distinctive,” Cameron Diaz’s character Kimberly “Kimmy” Wallace tells Julianne of her MOH dress.)
Sweeney’s satin gown was Old Hollywood glamour, complete with a simple, classic silhouette, a train that fanned out behind her, and a plunging neckline that showed off a crystal-embellished bra. Sweeney reportedly accessorized with $73,000 in diamonds.
Sweeney is no stranger to Miu Miu—she wore the Italian label to the New York City premiere of her own rom-com, Anyone But You, late last year, that time a mesh column dress with a leather empire-waisted belt dripping in crystals. Additionally, Sweeney attended Miu Miu’s autumn/winter 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
