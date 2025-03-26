Sydney Sweeney Deletes Instagram of Fiancé Jonathan Davino, Further Fueling Breakup Rumors

There were already rumors that Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé Jonathan Davino had split up, and a move from the Euphoria actor on social media isn't exactly quelling them. According to People, celebrity gossip Instagram DeuxMoi pointed out that Sweeney deleted a photo of herself and Davino kissing from a carousel post that she shared on January 2. The post—captioned, "the last few days of 2024 will forever be some of my favorite"—still contains a number of pictures of Sweeney with friends, but the one of her and Davino kissing is gone. Dun-dun-dun! It appears that this photo was taken the same night she visited a karaoke bar, since a video of Sweeney singing with friends shows her wearing the same outfit.

As for what Sweeney has been posting on Instagram, recently she shared images from her time at the Miu Miu fashion show in Paris and a trip to Tanzania. On March 25, she posted a series of photos of a hot air balloon ride captioned, "only up from here".

The deleted pic news comes after TMZ reported on March 11 that Sweeney had supposedly been staying at a hotel for about a month without Davino. The publication also reported that the couple had postponed their wedding, which was said to be scheduled for May, because of their busy schedules.

Sweeney and Davino reportedly got engaged in 2022, according to People, but the White Lotus star does not share about their relationship herself often. In a December 2023 interview with Glamour UK, she cleared up misinformation about her partner that was being spread online—such as him being neither a restauranteur nor a pizza company heir.

"Everyone is always so curious about who I’m with and what’s that like, but I think it’s important to have something for me," she said. "I’ve been in a steady relationship for a really long time, which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age."

Sweeney also explained that she and Davino worked together, including on producing Anyone But You. (You know, the movie that led to rumors Sweeney was having an affair with co-star Glen Powell?)

"Jonathan is my producing partner, so he helped put the whole thing together. It’s really great to work with someone who knows you so well, who fully supports your ideas, your vision and your voice," she explained. "And it’s nice. I mean, who doesn’t want to be with their best friend all the time?"

With Sweeney not being one to share much about her relationship, we'll have to take the mysterious deleted Instagram and cryptic new Instagram caption with a grain of salt or two. Hey, maybe one of her friends in the background of the photo didn't like how they looked has been begging her to delete it?