Sydney Sweeney Deletes Instagram of Fiancé Jonathan Davino, Further Fueling Breakup Rumors

It's not exactly a *good* sign...

Jonathan Davino in a blue shirt and gray blazer and Sydney Sweeney in a black and white patterned dress at the InStyle and Kate Spade dinner in October 2018
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published
in News

There were already rumors that Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé Jonathan Davino had split up, and a move from the Euphoria actor on social media isn't exactly quelling them. According to People, celebrity gossip Instagram DeuxMoi pointed out that Sweeney deleted a photo of herself and Davino kissing from a carousel post that she shared on January 2. The post—captioned, "the last few days of 2024 will forever be some of my favorite"—still contains a number of pictures of Sweeney with friends, but the one of her and Davino kissing is gone. Dun-dun-dun! It appears that this photo was taken the same night she visited a karaoke bar, since a video of Sweeney singing with friends shows her wearing the same outfit.

As for what Sweeney has been posting on Instagram, recently she shared images from her time at the Miu Miu fashion show in Paris and a trip to Tanzania. On March 25, she posted a series of photos of a hot air balloon ride captioned, "only up from here".

The deleted pic news comes after TMZ reported on March 11 that Sweeney had supposedly been staying at a hotel for about a month without Davino. The publication also reported that the couple had postponed their wedding, which was said to be scheduled for May, because of their busy schedules.

Sweeney and Davino reportedly got engaged in 2022, according to People, but the White Lotus star does not share about their relationship herself often. In a December 2023 interview with Glamour UK, she cleared up misinformation about her partner that was being spread online—such as him being neither a restauranteur nor a pizza company heir.

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

A photo posted by on

"Everyone is always so curious about who I’m with and what’s that like, but I think it’s important to have something for me," she said. "I’ve been in a steady relationship for a really long time, which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age."

Sweeney also explained that she and Davino worked together, including on producing Anyone But You. (You know, the movie that led to rumors Sweeney was having an affair with co-star Glen Powell?)

"Jonathan is my producing partner, so he helped put the whole thing together. It’s really great to work with someone who knows you so well, who fully supports your ideas, your vision and your voice," she explained. "And it’s nice. I mean, who doesn’t want to be with their best friend all the time?"

With Sweeney not being one to share much about her relationship, we'll have to take the mysterious deleted Instagram and cryptic new Instagram caption with a grain of salt or two. Hey, maybe one of her friends in the background of the photo didn't like how they looked has been begging her to delete it?

Lia Beck

Lia Beck is a writer living in Brooklyn, NY, who covers entertainment, celebrity, and lifestyle. The former celebrity news editor at Bustle, she has also written for Refinery29, Hello Giggles, Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, and more.

Latest in Celebrity
Jonathan Davino in a blue shirt and gray blazer and Sydney Sweeney in a black and white patterned dress at the InStyle and Kate Spade dinner in October 2018
Sydney Sweeney Deletes Instagram of Fiancé Jonathan Davino, Further Fueling Breakup Rumors
Meghan Markle in a beige shirt on stage at SXSW in March 2024
Meghan Markle and Gwyneth Paltrow Open Up About Their "Rift" Over Pie
Princess Madeleine of Sweden wearing a tiara featuring emeralds
Why Princess Madeleine of Sweden Can't Use Her Royal Title to Promote Her New Skincare Line
Queen Camilla has blonde hair and is wearing a dark green shirt dress
Why Queen Camilla Has Been Issued a "Strict" Warning Regarding Her Meeting With the Pope
Benny Blanco in a purple shirt with a white tank top underneath and Selena Gomez in a black dress backstage at The Tonight Show in March 2025
Selena Gomez Says She’s "Excited" to Become a Mom Someday in Joint Interview with Benny Blanco
Meghan Markle wears blue denim jeans
Meghan Markle Confirms Skinny Jeans Are Back by Finally Revealing Her Favorite Frame Denim
Latest in News
Jonathan Davino in a blue shirt and gray blazer and Sydney Sweeney in a black and white patterned dress at the InStyle and Kate Spade dinner in October 2018
Sydney Sweeney Deletes Instagram of Fiancé Jonathan Davino, Further Fueling Breakup Rumors
Meghan Markle in a beige shirt on stage at SXSW in March 2024
Meghan Markle and Gwyneth Paltrow Open Up About Their "Rift" Over Pie
Rihanna and A$AP were seen on a casual date night out at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. rihanna wore jeans, a vest, and a new alaia bag
Rihanna Hard-Launches Alaïa's New $2,350 It-Bag With a Baseball Cap and Jeans
Bella Hadid carries the Coach empire bag in New York City with a black mini dress
Bella Hadid Secures Coach's Must-Have Empire Bag, Just Like I Predicted She Would
Selena Gomez wears a cropped blazer and matching trousers while attending the Drew Barrymore show in New York City
Selena Gomez Is the Cropped Blazer Trend's Final Boss
Princess Madeleine of Sweden wearing a tiara featuring emeralds
Why Princess Madeleine of Sweden Can't Use Her Royal Title to Promote Her New Skincare Line
You might also like
View More ▸