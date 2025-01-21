There are celebrities getting photographed by the paparazzi and then there is Sydney Sweeney treating the world as her runway and looking casually stunning in the midst of doing so. On Jan. 20, the actor was spotted in New York City with her fiancé Jonathan Davino. While it was unclear exactly where they were headed, Sweeney looked date-night ready wearing a gorgeous all-white outfit : an ivory sweater with matching pants, a cool-toned grey trench coat, and black sunglasses with lenses that matched her bag. What really took it over the top for me was Sydney Sweeney's bouncy blowout, which framed her face perfectly and left her hair dancing in the wind as she walked.

In the picture, Sweeney’s hair was its signature bronde color and light layers offered loads of volume to her mid-length look. The style was decidedly fresh for it being the dead of winter in New York City, which means that not only has Sweeney perfected the art of keeping dry winter strands nourished, but she also doesn’t just throw on beanies and snow hats like the rest of us, which feels next-level chic.

While it’s likely that Sweeney has a full team behind this most recent look, (her hairstylist Glen Oropeza just posted on Instagram that he is leaving New York City to head back to Los Angeles,) this airy, voluminous blowout is fairly easy to achieve yourself.

“To achieve this look at home, You are of course going to want to start with fresh, clean hair ,” says celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimmons. “Start by washing your hair with my eponymous brand’s Body Volume Shampoo and Conditioner. Once your hair is clean and towel dried around 50 percent, apply a blow-dry spray, and using a round brush, blow out the hair entirely in sections. [Editor’s note: This brush will create volume and smooth out the hair while enhancing shine.] Lastly, finish off your hair with a soft hold hairspray to set your hair without the crunch. This will allow the style to last you all day and night.” Don't forget to incorporate a heat protectant to prevent damage and keep your texture looking and feeling as healthy as possible.

Now that you know all the tips and tricks needed to look like a celebrity from a hairstylist who caters to the stars, take a closer peek at Sweeny’s hair below to make sure you nail your DIY version of the extra bouncy style.

Meet the Expert

Andrew Fitzsimmons Celebrity Hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimmons is a celebrity hairstylist, creative director, entrepreneur, and the founder of the eponymous beauty brand, Andrew Fitzsimons Hair.

