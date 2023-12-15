Taylor Lautner Dishes On Why He "Never Connected" With Robert Pattinson

Taylor Lautner is spilling some serious Twilight tea.

During an appearance on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Lautner dished on why he never connected with his Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson.

“We never really connected on a deep level, just because we’re different humans,” The 37-year-old actor said. “But he was always fantastic and the sweetest person ever.”

Lautner also addressed the Team Edward vs. Team Jacob “rivalry,” telling host Alex Cooper that “it was tough.”

“I don’t know for (Pattinson), but for me at least it definitely—especially at the age I was at, you get your feelings hurt sometimes when you shouldn’t. But it’s hard not to sometimes.”

Lautner went on to add that despite how “difficult” and “awkward” it was to be in the middle of a werewolf/vampire debate, “Rob and I were always able to (handle it)” even though they are “very, very different people.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in February, while appearing on The Toast podcast, Lautner talked about the “competitiveness” that came from fans rooting for or against their Twilight characters as they vied for the love and affection of Bella Swan, played by Kristen Stewart.

“Like, we’re a team. We’re both just trying to make the best movies,” he said at the time. “But it was a little bizarre, the competitiveness. There wasn’t a competitiveness between me and Rob, but having that constant reminder, it definitely had an impact.”

Back in 2012, during an interview with Yahoo! Movies , Pattinson confirmed the Team Edward vs Team Jacob debate wasn’t just manufactured by the fans but also a strategic business strategy hatched by savvy network executives.

“That was not from the fans either,” Pattinson said at the time. “That was kind of, uh, marketing. We’re both on the same team.”

Whether it was a marketing ploy, a heated fan-fueled debate, or a bit of both, the Team Edward vs Team Jacob rivalry even reached Lautner’s wife, Taylor Dome, who in July 2022 shared her “childhood crush” on Instagram and revealed she was definitely Team Edward.

“I think it’s time to come clean…” she captioned the video post, before showing two photos of Pattinson, followed by photos of her hubby.

Lautner took it in stride, of course, writing in the comments: “Bout time I won something.”