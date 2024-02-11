Taylor Swift Has Arrived at the Super Bowl—and Brought Two Very Famous Friends with Her

Taylor Swift has officially made it to the Super Bowl! After much speculation as to whether she would or even logistically could following a show supporting her Eras Tour in Tokyo on February 10, Swift made it to the biggest football game of the year, one in which her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, happens to be playing in. (Kelce is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, who face the San Francisco 49ers tonight.)

Lively and Swift at the Super Bowl (Image credit: NFL/Twitter)

(Image credit: ESPN)

And Swift didn’t arrive alone: in tow with her are friends Blake Lively and Ice Spice, People reports. Swift’s mom, Andrea, is also with her daughter at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Swift has been present at most of the Chiefs games this season, so her attendance isn't totally shocking (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lively is at the Super Bowl with her longtime close friend Swift (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ice Spice is also there, and has become a close friend of Swift's (Image credit: Instagram / Ice Spice)

It has been one heck of a week for Swift, who is going to need several naps after the big game. Just one week ago, she had a monumental night at the Grammys, breaking records with her win for Album of the Year (her fourth win in the category) and announcing a new album, The Tortured Poet’s Department, as she went onstage to accept the award for Best Pop Vocal Album. From the Grammys, Swift flew to Tokyo, where she performed four shows on four consecutive nights from February 7 to February 10; she’s now at the Super Bowl and will have a respite—albeit brief—before flying out to Australia for four shows there beginning February 23.

Obviously, there’s no doubt who Swift’s loyalties are with tonight, but let Kelce clear it up for you: “She’s all in,” he said while speaking to SiriusXM NFL Radio. “She’s part of Chiefs Kingdom 100 percent.”

What *is* shocking is that Swift performed on February 10 in Tokyo and somehow made it happen to be at the game, proving how much Kelce and the Chiefs mean to her (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of Swift’s record-breaking Grammy win this past week, Kelce said in the same interview “She’s unbelievable. She’s re-writing the history books herself.” He added “I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with hardware, too,” referring to a potential third Super Bowl win for the Chiefs.