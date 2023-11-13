Taylor Swift Is the Latest Performer to Ask Fans to Stop Throwing Items Onstage: “It Really Freaks Me Out”

How this isn’t common sense escapes us—while performing in Buenos Aires, Argentina in support of her popular Eras Tour, Taylor Swift had to gently remind fans to not throw items onstage at her as she was performing. At last night’s show—her third and final Argentina concert—Swift was in the Evermore era of her show when she paused briefly to tell the crowd “Because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries, it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown onstage,” she said as she sat behind her moss-covered piano.
Swift said, per Us Weekly, that she was worried about items being thrown onstage because “if it’s on the stage, then a dancer can trip on it. I love that you brought presents and that is so nice, but just can you please not throw them on the stage? I love you so much.”
Sunday’s show was originally scheduled for Friday, but it was postponed due to weather. “I love a rain show, but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew,” Swift posted via social media. “We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!”
Swift’s next stop is Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where she performs her first show on Friday.
As to fans throwing items onstage, People reports that Adele, Billie Eilish, and Charlie Puth have made similar comments to their fans over the past several months; while on tour, Harry Styles was hit by several objects, Kelsea Ballerini was struck in the eye by a bracelet, and Bebe Rexha was seriously injured after a male fan threw a cell phone at her, leading ultimately to his arrest.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
