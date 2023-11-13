Taylor Swift Is the Latest Performer to Ask Fans to Stop Throwing Items Onstage: “It Really Freaks Me Out”

How this isn’t common sense escapes us—while performing in Buenos Aires, Argentina in support of her popular Eras Tour, Taylor Swift had to gently remind fans to not throw items onstage at her as she was performing. At last night’s show—her third and final Argentina concert—Swift was in the Evermore era of her show when she paused briefly to tell the crowd “Because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries, it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown onstage,” she said as she sat behind her moss-covered piano.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift said, per Us Weekly , that she was worried about items being thrown onstage because “if it’s on the stage, then a dancer can trip on it. I love that you brought presents and that is so nice, but just can you please not throw them on the stage? I love you so much.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sunday’s show was originally scheduled for Friday, but it was postponed due to weather. “I love a rain show, but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew,” Swift posted via social media. “We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!”

Swift’s next stop is Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where she performs her first show on Friday.

(Image credit: Getty Images)