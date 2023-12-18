We’ve Unboxed What the Kansas City Chiefs Owners Gave Their Most Famous Fan, Taylor Swift, For Her Birthday

The Kansas City Chiefs are arguably the most famous NFL team in the country right now—and it’s all thanks to one very, very famous fan. Taylor Swift attended her first Chiefs game at the team’s home stadium, Arrowhead, in Kansas City on September 24, and has been to multiple games since to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce (who is a tight end for the squad). In addition to multiple trips to KC, Swift has watched the Chiefs on the field in New Jersey (when the Chiefs played the New York Jets), Wisconsin (for the Green Bay Packers game), and yesterday in Boston (against the New England Patriots).

Taylor Swift watches Chiefs v. Chargers

(Image credit: Getty)

Hunt family

Tavia, Clark, and Gracie Hunt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So it’s really only right that the Chiefs owners got Swift a birthday gift when she turned 34 on December 13, and it was sparkly and fit for a pop star such as herself, People reports. On her birthday, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s wife Tavia and daughter Gracie posted photos with Swift holding an elaborate gift box addressed “To Taylor, from the Hunt family”—and now we know what was inside.

Judith Leiber Couture Microphone Crystal Clutch Bag with Chain Strap
Judith Leiber Couture Microphone Crystal Clutch Bag with Chain Strap

Days after sharing her birthday tribute to Swift on Instagram, Gracie altered the caption of the post to reveal the family’s gift of a microphone purse from Judith Leiber Couture. In the edited caption, Gracie thanked Josh Trevino, a personal shopper and stylist, and luxury retailer Nieman Marcus “for procuring the perfect @judithleiberny gift!” Tavia also confirmed the box’s contents in a comment on her own birthday tribute to Swift and, according to The Kansas City Star, Tavia has said that Swift “is actually one of the kindest, most intelligent people I’ve ever met.”

The purse is a “disco-inspired” novelty clutch and has a shoulder chain strap in three colorways: silver, gold, and black Hematite. The Hunts didn’t specify what color Swift’s purse is; the accessory costs a cool $4,995. Judith Leiber Couture is known for kitschy accessories inspired by real-life items and is a longtime celebrity favorite.

