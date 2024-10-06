Taylor Swift Will Not Appear on Upcoming Kansas City Chiefs WAGs Reality Show
"She enjoys all the ladies she's met, but she will not be a part of Bravo's storyline."
Fans hoping to turn on Bravo and see more of Taylor Swift off-stage and cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs have just received some disappointing news.
According to a source familiar with the situation, Swift and her new BFF Brittany Mahomes will not appear in the upcoming Bravo reality show following the NFL team's high-profile wives and girlfriends.
"Taylor and Brittany are not part of the show at all and will not even be filmed," an insider close to both Swift and Mahomes told People in an exclusive interview. "Taylor especially is very protective of what little private life she has left."
The source went on to say that while Swift "enjoys all the ladies she's met, she will not be part of Bravo's storyline."
Swift is famously dating three-time Super Bowl Champ Travis Kelce, while Mahomes is the wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
According to a previous report by People, Bravo is currently filming the. new reality show featuring WAGs of the back-to-back Super Bowl-winning team.
"There's still lots to figure out, including who would be a part of the final cast and whether there's enough there to build a full series around," another source told the publication. "It's very much a work in progress."
While a final cast has not officially been set, sources close to the project told the publication cameras are following Chariah Gordon, Mecole Hardman Jr.'s fiancé, and Sheawna Weathersby, who shares two children with player Chris Jones.
“The action is all centered around Chariah and Sheawna and their group of friends, who all know the struggles of being partners to these workaholic athletes,” a second source said.
According to the same sources, Kansas City Chiefs players are rarely if ever scheduled to be featured in the show, so chances are viewers will see very little of Kelce, too.
After Swift skipped the last couple of Kansas City Chiefs games, fans of the popular couple have speculated as to whether or not Kelce and the pop star are experiencing some relationship troubles.
Sources close to the couple were quick to shut those rumors down, however, and even Kelce himself said back in 2016 that girlfriends of NFL players shouldn't feel obligated to attend every single football game in person.
"If you're dating a professional athlete, I do not believe—at least for me—that you have to go to all the games. I mean, there's eight home games, eight away games, plus play-offs," he said in a recently resurfaced interview. "I don't even expect my parents and my friends to make every single game."
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
