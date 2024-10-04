Travis Kelce Says Whoever He's Dating Doesn't Have to Attend All His Games in Resurfaced Interview
This comes after Taylor Swift skipped some of Kelce's latest games.
Travis Kelce is perfectly fine with Taylor Swift skipping his games. Source? Travis Kelce, circa 2016.
The couple got fans speculating that there was trouble in paradise after Swift skipped her football-playing boyfriend's two latest games. These rumors appear entirely unfounded, and we have proof that Kelce really doesn't mind if Swift isn't in the stands cheering him on every week anyway.
In a resurfaced interview from 2016, Kelce explained, "If you're dating a professional athlete, I do not believe—at least for me—that you have to go to all the games. I mean, there's eight home games, eight away games, plus play-offs. I don't even expect my parents and my friends to make every single game."
So! Swift is totally off the hook if she has other business to attend to, which being Taylor Swift, she definitely does.
With that in mind, Kelce does have a few pre-reqs for how a girlfriend of his should conduct herself in the stands.
"I need her to cheer when we're doing awesome," he explained. "Just to make sure that that look is being presented to everyone."
Well, if you've ever seen any imagery of Swift cheering Kelce on at a Kansas City Chiefs game, you'll know that she ticks that box times a thousand.
Meanwhile, the tight end shared that he doesn't need his girlfriend to be wearing Chiefs colors to the game. "It's all fun and games for me, but I'd rather have my girl look absolutely gorgeous in something that she's comfortable in," he said. Ever the gentleman!
Still, Swift has a lot of fun incorporating white, red and gold into a new and fun look most times she attends a game.
Swift was nowhere to be seen at the Chiefs games on Sept. 29 and Sept. 22, but was there on Sept. 15 and Sept. 5, per Cosmopolitan. The next game, against the Saints, takes place this Sunday, and fans will be looking out for a Swift appearance on that occasion. Fingers crossed!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
