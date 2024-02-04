Taylor Swift Just Posted Lyrics from Her New Album, "The Tortured Poets Department"

Live from her monogrammed album folder for The Tortured Poets Department, it's brand new Taylor Swift lyrics!

While accepting her thirteenth Grammy Award, Taylor Swift announced a new album—but not a Taylor's Version re-record. An entirely brand new, never-been-heard-before album. And she even posted some lyrics from it on X (aka Twitter), which have many of her fans wondering: is this a dig at her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn?

Taylor Swift's new song lyrics have already sent Swifties into a frenzy. (Image credit: Taylor Swift/X)

"And so I enter into evidence

My tarnished coat of arms

My muses acquired like bruises

My talismans and charms

The tick tick tick of love bombs

My veins of pitch black ink

All's fair in love and poetry...

Sincerely,

The Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department"

On the surface, the lyrics hardly seem pointed. Until, of course, you consider the fact that Joe Alwyn is in a group chat called the "Tortured Man Club" with fellow UK-based sad boy actors, Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott.

Could this be a dig at her and Phoebe Bridgers' exes? Does this mean Phoebe will feature on the album (please say yes)?

It would be highly unusual—Taylor Swift is notoriously private and un-confessional in her songs, and definitely never, ever, ever references her previously relationships when they go sour—but, hey! People change, you know?

(Just kidding, folks. We like to have fun here!)

Needless to say, the lead-up to April 19 will likely be a flurry of promotional Easter eggs and other exciting tidbits—and maybe more than a few mentions of boyfriends past and present.