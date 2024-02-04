Taylor Swift Just Posted Lyrics from Her New Album, "The Tortured Poets Department"

Live from her monogrammed album folder for The Tortured Poets Department, it's brand new Taylor Swift lyrics!
While accepting her thirteenth Grammy Award, Taylor Swift announced a new album—but not a Taylor's Version re-record. An entirely brand new, never-been-heard-before album. And she even posted some lyrics from it on X (aka Twitter), which have many of her fans wondering: is this a dig at her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn?
"And so I enter into evidence
My tarnished coat of arms
My muses acquired like bruises
My talismans and charms
The tick tick tick of love bombs
My veins of pitch black ink
All's fair in love and poetry...
Sincerely,
The Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department"
On the surface, the lyrics hardly seem pointed. Until, of course, you consider the fact that Joe Alwyn is in a group chat called the "Tortured Man Club" with fellow UK-based sad boy actors, Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott.
Could this be a dig at her and Phoebe Bridgers' exes? Does this mean Phoebe will feature on the album (please say yes)?
It would be highly unusual—Taylor Swift is notoriously private and un-confessional in her songs, and definitely never, ever, ever references her previously relationships when they go sour—but, hey! People change, you know?
(Just kidding, folks. We like to have fun here!)
Needless to say, the lead-up to April 19 will likely be a flurry of promotional Easter eggs and other exciting tidbits—and maybe more than a few mentions of boyfriends past and present.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Alicia Lutes is a freelance writer, essayist, journalist, humorist, and screenwriter based in Los Angeles. She has written extensively on culture, entertainment, the craft of comedy, and mental health. Her work has been featured in places such as Vulture, Playboy, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, MTV, Cosmopolitan, Rotten Tomatoes, Bustle, Longreads, and more. She was also the creator/former host of the web series Fangirling, and currently fosters every single dog she can.
-
Dua Lipa Is the Definition of Power at the 2024 Grammys
Her custom dress looks like armor.
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Is Travis Kelce at the Grammys Tonight?
The couple's red carpet debut will have to wait.
By Danielle Campoamor
-
The Best Red Carpet Looks From the 2024 Grammys
From Dua in custom Courrèges to Miley in Maison Margiela.
By Emma Childs