Travis Kelce’s Dad Ed Shares That Taylor Swift Picks Up Trash in Their Gameday Suite Just Like Everybody Else

Consider Travis Kelce’s dad impressed: Ed Kelce, the father of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end (and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend), shared of Swift that she was “very, very sweet,” even taking the time to thoughtfully pick up trash in Kelce’s suite at Arrowhead Stadium as she watched the team play alongside Kelce’s family and friends. This is the fourth Chiefs game that Swift has attended this season and, in his first interview since Kelce and Swift went public with their whirlwind romance, Ed shared that Swift is a “very charming, down-to-earth young woman” and “very genuine.”

So down-to-earth, it seems, that she could not have acted less like the superstar that she most certainly is: “I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her,” Ed told People . “We’re sitting in the suite. She gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something, and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around. Because in the suites, everybody gets stuff, and you empty it down wherever you can.”

He continued “And I’m just thinking, I don’t think she got the diva memo. She didn’t get the spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to pull that off. And that really, to me, said a whole lot.” Ed also added of the singer that “She’s very smart. I mean, very. That comes through right away.”

In addition to chatting with Ed, Swift has also been spotted interacting with Kelce’s mom, Donna, at his games. At last Sunday’s game, Swift wore a gold friendship bracelet with Kelce’s jersey number, 87, on her wrist. Despite what a source calls the couple’s “insane” schedules, they’re giving this relationship “a real try,” they said.

“There’s not some looming date like, ‘Oh, she’s going back on tour’ and ‘His football schedule is getting crazy,’” they said. “They’ll figure it out. He’s said it himself, he knows what he signed up for with this attention, but they’ve spent time under the radar, too. They’re giving things a real try.”

Back to Ed: Kelce previously opened up to his brother, Jason, on their “New Heights” podcast about the “terrifying” experience of realizing their dad was talking to Taylor. “Taylor talking to Dad, you already know, you know Dad like I know Dad,” he said. “This is a terrifying conversation. I felt terrible, I felt terrible for Taylor.”

Jason added “If you see Dad talking to anybody and you can’t hear what’s happening, who knows where that conversation is going? You can see in this picture, he’s just pumping her up. He started listening to her music more. He started doing some stuff.”