Taylor Swift Is Going Viral for Her Reaction to Katy Perry's "Kind and C***" Comment at the VMAs

Kamala Harris' run for president isn't the only thing Taylor Swift endorsed this week.

The popstar appeared to love a comment made by her frenemy (currently more friend than enemy) Katy Perry at the VMAs on Wednesday, as seen in footage shared by Bustle on Instagram.

In her speech as she accepted the Vanguard Award, Perry said among other things (via Rolling Stone), "Thank you to the friends who were there when my Jetta was repossessed, my KatyCats, who stood by for a lifetime, and the LGBTQ community who I recognize I would not be here without, and who show me that you can be both kind and c***."

In the social media video of Swift listening to that speech in the audience, the "Fortnight" singer can be seen clapping her hand on her mouth when she hears the "kind and c***" part, then turning to her friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff sitting behind her. Antonoff then points at Swift, seemingly expressing that she's a little "kind and c***" herself, with the singer enthusiastically nodding her agreement.

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry pictured together in 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The two women have enjoyed a long and winding friendship over the years, with a lengthy interval when they were locked in an infamous feud that fans believe culminated in Swift's 2014 song "Bad Blood."

Though she didn't specifically name Perry at the time, Swift explained the lyrics to "Bad Blood" to Rolling Stone that same year, telling the publication about a certain female artist: "She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me."

But in 2018, the two women lay their misunderstandings to rest, and have appeared to be firmly on each other's side since.

In February, Perry attended the Eras Tour in Sydney, and posted a selfie with Swift on Instagram, captioned, "got to see an old friend shine tonight"

All's well that ends well!