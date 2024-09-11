We did it, KatyCats: Katy Perry is the 2024 VMA Video Vanguard Award recipient. At least, she will be by the end of the night. Ahead of her performance and acceptance speech, the pop served her first look of the night on the black carpet: an abdomen-baring, club rat-coded two-piece set by Who Decides War, comprised of a bra top and skirt seemingly crafted from tattered rags. Wet-look hair and sweaty, greasy skin complemented the look. It was kind of dirty, and I think I liked it. Perry was accompanied on the carpet by her husband Orlando Bloom, clad in a black suit for contrast.

The Video Vanguard Award is the top honor an artist can receive at the ceremony. With a gold-plated moon person of her very own, Katy Perry will soon join a list of previous winners that includes Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Missy Elliott, and more, dating all the way back to 1984. The first-ever Video Vanguard Award was given to David Bowie, the Beatles, and director Richard Lester in a three-way tie of sorts. Suffice it to say, Perry is in good company.

Katy Perry wore a sweaty, tattered look on the 2024 VMAs red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perry largely refrained from accessorizing, apart from sliding a chrome cuff around her arm—and a QR-code tattoo on her lower back. Matte brown eye shadow and matte peach lip balanced out the otherwise ultra-glowy look.

Katy Perry's look dripped with what looked like sweat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tonight's appearance marks Perry's first time at the VMAs since 2017, when she cemented her place in the award show's history by doing double duty as performer and host. Perry wore nine different looks through the night, each more extravagant than the next.

First, Perry hit the blue carpet in a sculptural white column gown from Stephane Rolland.

Katy Perry wore a white Stephanie Rolland gown to kick off her hosting gig in 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perry launched right into her hosting duties when she was lowered onto the stage in a holographic space suit.

She then changed into a holographic suit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a short intermission to air Taylor Swift's new music video , Perry reappeared in a silver semi-sheer jumpsuit. For a sketch involving DJ Khaled and a baby doll, Perry pulled a blue sheath dress with purple plumage around the neck. Perry also made the crowd roar in statement gold earrings and a black sequin dress covered in gold tiger stripes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perry loves a good wig and naturally had to incorporate at least one into her wardrobe for the night, pairing a pin-straight bleach-blonde number with a fuchsia sequin strapless dress from Halpern. For a brief segment, Perry slipped into a shimmering strapless dress with colorful bird feathers etched into the design. Perry closed out the show in a basketball-inspired bustier worn over a white t-shirt dress with gold fringe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Will this year's VMAs host, Megan Thee Stallion, pull out just as many looks? We'll have to watch and see.