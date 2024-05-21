Taylor Swift Tells Sold Out Crowd to “Talk Amongst Yourselves” While Fixing an Apparent Wardrobe Malfunction Onstage in Stockholm

When it comes to pros, Taylor Swift ranks chief among them, as evidenced during one of her Stockholm, Sweden shows supporting her record-breaking Eras Tour. After experiencing a wardrobe malfunction during her third and final night in Stockholm, Entertainment Weekly reports, Swift halted the show and told attendees to “talk amongst yourselves” before making her way to her piano and resuming the show after fixing whatever was going on with her wrap dress. (As captured on TikTok , a crew member stepped in to assist after Swift appears to fuss with her dress; “Swift partially unwraps the dress, revealing a sparkly gold bra top underneath, which she wears for the new Tortured Poets Department portion of the concert,” People reports.)

At first, Swift tried to fix the malfunction herself... (Image credit: eroluc TikTok)

...and eventually a crew member stepped in to help. (Image credit: eroluc TikTok)

Swift played three sold out shows at Friends Arena, “reportedly shattering the record for highest-attended show at the venue,” Entertainment Weekly reports. “The capital temporarily renamed itself Swiftholm in celebration of the three concert dates spanning May 17 to 19.”

Forgive us, but Swift was able to shake it off like a pro. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And Swift’s wardrobe malfunction—which fans are speculating might actually be because of her mic pack rather than her dress—isn’t the first wardrobe malfunction Swift has experienced. During a November 2023 concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the heel of her silver Christian Louboutin boots broke during the opening Lover section of the show, and “fan footage from the concert showed Swift reaching down and pulling off the broken heel of the sparkly shoe before throwing it into the crowd,” People writes. Ever the professional, Swift continued the show, “balancing on her toes as she belted out songs from her 2019 album.”

Wardrobe malfunctions, they happen to the best of us. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In April 2023, Swift’s garter broke while performing her song “Lavender Haze” in Tampa, but she again played it off like a pro, continuing the song while her backup singers detached her garter and took it off. As this was happening, Swift just so happened to sing the song’s lyric “I end up in crisis (tale as old as time),” and Swift gamely nodded along “while throwing her arm up in the air at the apt lyrical moment,” People reports.

The Eras Tour features many costume changes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After three sold out Stockholm shows, it's now off to Lisbon on Friday. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift’s European leg of her Eras Tour kicked off in Paris earlier this month; she’ll next head to Lisbon, Portugal on Friday, where she’ll be joined by Paramore as the show rolls on. Swift has a lot to look forward to this summer, but—unfortunately for those clamoring for a proposal—apparently not an engagement ring from boyfriend Travis Kelce: a source told Us Weekly that, while Kelce “cares very deeply” about Swift, when it comes to planning marriage, “he’s just not there yet.”

“Travis has no plans on proposing to Taylor anytime soon,” they said. “It’s not even on his radar. Marriage is something to be taken very seriously and not something he would ever just jump into without giving it some careful consideration.”

They seem to be headed that direction, but a summer proposal might not happen. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift has plenty to look forward to outside of a proposal, anyway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the rumors that the two will get engaged sometime around their one-year anniversary this summer, a separate source refutes that. “Things between them are going amazing, but they haven’t even been together for a year yet and still have so much to learn about each other,” they said. Though “a lot of their loved ones” would love to see Kelce pop the question—and “some may even believe” that it will happen—it’s not happening “anytime soon,” they said.

Something tells us that no matter what happens—engagement or not—Swift will be just fine. Hey, if you can handle yourself with grace while experiencing a wardrobe malfunction onstage in front of a sold out crowd, there’s really nothing you can’t handle.