Taylor Swift Says 'The Tortured Poets Department' Is the End of Her “Fleeting and Fatalistic” Era

Taylor Swift has officially entered a new era, with the release of her surprise double album, The Tortured Poets Department. In the early hours of April 19, 2024, Swift commemorated the record's release with a lengthy Instagram post, where she looked toward the future while closing the door on her time as a tortured poet.
"The Tortured Poets Department. An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time—one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure," she wrote in the caption, along with dreamy black-and-white portraits matching the mood of the album.
"This period of the author’s life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up. There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed, And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted," she added, in a nod to ongoing speculation that the album takes major inspiration from her former relationships with actor Joe Alwyn and The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.
"This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it. And then all that’s left behind is the tortured poetry," she concluded.
A photo posted by taylorswift on
Swift has teased her eleventh studio album's melancholy, lyrical themes throughout the past two months since she announced The Tortured Poets Department during her acceptance speech at the 2024 Grammys. Her mood board for the record appears to have been filled with black-and-white film photography, type-written pages, and nods to famous poets throughout history.
The singer also shared a second sentimental message along with her Instagram post revealing her surprise anthology album.
"I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs," her post continued. "And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
A photo posted by taylorswift on
Quinci LeGardye is a Contributing Culture Editor who covers TV, movies, Korean entertainment, books, and pop culture. When she isn’t writing or checking Twitter, she’s probably watching the latest K-drama or giving a concert performance in her car.
-
Who Helped Taylor Swift Write ‘The Tortured Poets Department’? One Co-Writer Speaks Out After Album Release
"We started working on these songs over two years ago and it feels like they have kept us company..."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Matty Healy Was "Worried" He’d Be Portrayed As a “Villain” on Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department,’ Sources Say
"... we were all nervous about what she might have said on the album."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's Cape Gown Is Made for a Goddess
She's taking a glamorous break from sweatpants and Birkins.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Did Taylor Swift Diss Kim Kardashian on 'The Tortured Poets Department?'
What is happening???
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Appears to Slam Fans Who Criticized Her Matty Healy Fling on 'But Daddy I Love Him'
Whew.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Fans Think She Confirmed Joe Alwyn Cheated on 'The Tortured Poets Department'
Others disagree.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift's Collab With Post Malone Is the First Single (and Music Video!) for 'The Tortured Poets Department'
"Fortnight" is the first time the longtime pals have worked together.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
How Does Travis Kelce Feel About Taylor Swift Writing New Songs About Ex Joe Alwyn?
The real test of any relationship: a breakup album.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Joe Alwyn Apparently Never Needs to Worry About Money Again, Thanks to Taylor Swift
Here's why the actor is still earning from their relationship.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Did Taylor Swift Write Songs About Ex Matty Healy For 'The Tortured Poets Department'?
Perhaps Joe Alwyn wasn't her only muse for this album after all.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Everything Taylor Swift Has Said About Her Ex Joe Alwyn Ahead of 'The Tortured Poet's Department' Album Release
She lets her music do the talking.
By Fleurine Tideman Published