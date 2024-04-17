Taylor Swift Is Celebrating the Release of ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ With a Pop-Up Poetry Library

Taylor Swift is celebrating the upcoming release of her highly-anticipated album, The Tortured Poets Department, in the most Taylor Swift way possible.



On Tuesday, April 16, the history-making "Eras Tour" singer launched a pop-up poetry library at The Grove mall in Los Angeles, California, and in partnership with Spotify.

Access to the library is on a first-come, first-serve basis between the hours of 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. from Tuesday, April 16 through Thursday, April 18.

The singer's Tortured Poets album is set to be released on Friday, April 19.

According to a news release from Spotify, the pop-up poetry-inspired library features a curated selection of poetry, "books and visual surprises" that provide even more incite into the new album's musical direction.

True to form, diehard Swifties are already sharing what they consider to be "Easter eggs" from the library.

Attendee interacts with Spotify's Taylor Swift pop-up at The Grove for her new album "The Tortured Poets Department" at The Grove on April 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"This is Diana of Ephesus, she is the goddess of childbirth and fertility and the goddess of the moon," one fan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with a photo of a miniature statue of the goddess featured in the library.

"The original statue of Diana crumbled while waiting to be shipped to London in the 6th century due to years of neglect, succumbing to the passage of time and the elements."

And as Page Six reports, the library also features an open book that reveals new lyrics from the upcoming album's songs, including "One less temptress. One less dagger to sharpen," and "Even statues crumble if they're made to wait."

According to the same report, the library also displays a library card catalog with 72 individual boxes, which the outlet says some Swifties believe is meant to "symbolize 72 months, which equates to six years, aka the same amount of time Swift was in a relationship" with actor Joe Alwyn before their 2023 breakup.

After announcing her upcoming album at this year's Grammy awards, many fans believe the album is about Swift's recent split from the actor, who along with two other actors was in a WhatsApp group named the "tortured man club."

General atmosphere of Spotify's Taylor Swift pop-up at The Grove for her new album "The Tortured Poets Department" at The Grove on April 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Page Six, quill and feather pens were also on display, a possible "clue into the dark and melancholy themes" Swifties are "anticipating with an album about heartbreak."

In 2022, Swift told Apple Music that her sons fall into "three different pen categories."

Swift said "fountain" songs are “modern personal stories, written like poetry, about those moments you remember all too well where you can see, hear and feel everything in screaming detail,” she said, as reported by Billboard at the time. Her "quill” tracks, on the other hand, are “period-piece detail … all old fashioned, like you’re a 19th century poet crafting your next sonnet by candlelight.”

While performing her "Eras Tour" in Melbourne, Australia, the singer opened up about her next album, telling the crowd that she "needed to make it."

"It was really a lifeline for me. Just the things I was going through and the things I was writing about," she said at the time. "It kind of reminded me of why songwriting was something that actually gets me through my life.”