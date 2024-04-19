Taylor Swift Appears to Slam Fans Who Criticized Her Matty Healy Fling on 'But Daddy I Love Him'

Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, has dropped.
The songs on the record appear to variously take aim at Joe Alwyn, Matty Healy, Kim Kardashian (???) and... fans.
On "But Daddy I Love Him"—a song some fans previously thought might be about Harry Styles because of a t-shirt he once wore—the popstar appears to slam Swifties who disapproved of her short-lived relationship with Healy following her breakup with Alwyn.
At the time, many fans were vocal about finding the relationship problematic, based on controversial comments The 1975 frontman has made over the years, including about Swift herself, about Ice Spice, and more.
In the song's chorus, Swift sings, "No, I’m not coming to my senses / I know it’s crazy / But he’s the one I want / I’ll tell you something right now / I’d rather burn my whole life down / Than listen to one more second of all this bitchin’ and moanin’ / I’ll tell you something ’bout my good name / It's mine alone to disgrace / I don’t cater to all these vipers dressed in empaths’ clothing"
Whew-y!
And that's not all: The bridge goes, "God save the most judgmental creeps / Who say they want what's best for me / Sanctimoniously performing soliloquies I’ll never see / Thinking it can change the beat of my heart when he touches me"
Over on Twitter, fans appeared to agree with the interpretation that the song was aimed at them.
"but daddy i love him swiftie diss track," wrote one person.
"but daddy i love him literally being a f*** you to everyone in the month of may is genuinely the f***ing funniest thing she could’ve done and for that i applaud her," added a second.
"but daddy i love him should be a huge wake up call to swifties," commented someone else.
but daddy i love him swiftie diss trackApril 19, 2024
Swift and Healy briefly dated circa May 2023, just weeks after the superstar's breakup from Alwyn came to light. The two had been in a relationship for six years.
