Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Rom-Com Couple Goals While Attending Coachella

Real life rom-com couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce packed on the PDA while attending this year's Coachella music festival.



On Saturday, April 13, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and "Eras Tour" singer were spotted singing, dancing, kissing, and hugging in the midst of a packed crowd as they cheered on Ice Spice and friend Jack Antonoff's band, Bleachers, during their respective sets.

In one video posted on TikTok by a concert-goer, the pair can be seen dancing together with their arms in the air while Ice Spice performed Swift's song "Karma." The whole time Kelce stood behind his girlfriend, stopping at times to wrap his arms around her and give her a kiss on the cheek.



Swoon, folks. So much swoon.

In another video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ice Spice gives Swift a shoutout on stage, prompting her boyfriend to once again give her a kiss on the cheek before raising his hands in the air to applaud Swift.



And if that wasn't enough, yet another video posted on X shows Swift in her boyfriend's arms as he makes her laugh.

"The way he’s constantly making her laugh she deserves this so much," one fan posted.

"The way she looks back at him smiling!? God I love this for her," another fan commented.

In addition to their PDA-packed dancing, Swift took the time to stop and introduce Kelce to a couple of people as the pair waited for Ic Spice to take the stage. While they were surrounded by Swift's bodyguards, the arguably most famous couple on the planet happily chatted with various audience members in attendance.

Swift and Kelce definitely saved some PDA for Antonoff's set as well. In yet another video posted on X, the pair can be seen dancing in each other's arms behind, yes, bleachers, stopping every now and then to kiss as they swayed to the music.

"I am deeply unwell," a fan posted. (Hard same.)



BRB going to keep watching these videos on repeat like they're the Notebook sequel.