Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Friends Believe They Are a “Good Match” for This Reason

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship is “going great,” a source told Us Weekly. “It’s still so new, but they really like each other. They both want to try to see each other when they can and they’re both understanding of each other’s schedules.” Swift and Kelce made their public debut as a couple at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on September 24 (Kelce plays tight end for the Chiefs); Swift then attended the Chiefs game against the New York Jets on October 1, and then the team’s matchup against the Denver Broncos on October 12. (She did miss the Chiefs’ game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 8, which caused a slight murmur of rumors of trouble in paradise—lest we forget, Swift has her own life, and, you know, a pretty solid career of her own.)
It seems that both are quite smitten: “It feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now I’m even more on top of the world,” Kelce gushed (presumably about Swift) during a Chiefs press conference earlier this month. “You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason. You just have to keep living, learning, and enjoying the moments.”
Both Swift and Kelce are incredibly busy professionals arguably at the top of their respective games, and the two being busy with their “own things” is exactly what makes their friend groups believe they’re a “good match,” they said. “They’re supportive of each other and they don’t have to be by each other’s side all the time and that feels comfortable. They plan to carve out moments to spend together to get to know each other better.” They added that Swift and Kelce will continue to visit each other, both in his home base of Kansas City and her home base of New York City, and that Swift will continue to attend more of Kelce’s games, albeit not every single one on the schedule.
“Taylor doesn’t want to be a distraction to Travis,” they said. “She knows it’s not easy when she shows up to his games. It’s a spectacle. She wants to support him and strike a balance while, at the same time, not be distracting to the team.”
Swift had to book it from Los Angeles to Kansas City to catch a rare Thursday night game for the Chiefs—she had been in L.A. attending the premiere of her film, The Eras Tour, the night before, but apparently prioritized attending Kelce’s game, a sign of where things seem to be between the pair.
