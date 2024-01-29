Fans Think Taylor Swift Said "I Don't Give a F***" When Travis Kelce Was Worried About Cameras During Post-Game PDA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made the whole world swoon with delight and jealousy after the Kansas City Chiefs earned their place in the Super Bowl this past Sunday.
The young lovebirds embraced each other and kissed passionately after the AFC championship game in Baltimore, gifting the world with a series of photos so romantic that they seem to belong in a Nora Ephron movie and not real life.
But according to some amateur social media lip readers, we may never have been treated to these stunning pictures had Swift not thrown caution to the wind to congratulate her beau.
One Twitter user shared a clip from the interaction, when Swift went up to meet her football player boyfriend, and they wrote, "It looks like Travis Kelce clocks the camera before getting too affectionate and Taylor Swift says 'I don't give a f***'"
After Swift speaks—whether that is in fact what she said or not—Kelce takes her in his arms and kisses her with all his might.
"They’re honestly so cool how can you hate on them tf," commented one person.
"I’ve never been happier for or more jealous of a couple in my life," said another, summing up all of our collective thoughts on the situation.
Swift and Kelce have been dating since this past summer (which turned out to not be so *cruel* for the popstar), and their relationship so far has been nothing short of dreamy from the outside looking in.
The singer has attended many of her athlete guy's football games, but this one was arguably the most important one she's witnessed, considering it got his team into the Super Bowl. Yay for everyone involved!!!
