And Now: Some Photos of Taylor Swift Kissing Travis Kelce

Listen: we know what you want and we're not going to beat around the bush about it, either. Y'all love Taylor Swift. Especially when she's kissin' someone, particularly this Travis Kelce fella. And you know what? it's the end of our shift, we have enough time to write one more story, and these two were spotted smooching and loving on each other after Mr. Big Man Football Star Boy and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, won themselves the AFC championship.
(This means they're going to the Super Bowl, which is a big deal for everyone who loves football, which is not me, but so many other people! I love that for all of you, though, and I've learned so much about sports since these two started dating and I started writing more celebrity stories!)
So, anyway, here's a bunch of photos of them giddily and happily hanging on one another after Travis did the thing with the ball and Taylor went "yay!" next to Cara Delevingne (who was also there).
And also another 100-200 or so more words from us (approximately)(I know you're not reading them anyway)(you're only here for the pictures) to keep this proverbial dog-and-pony show moving.
What do you think she said to him? I bet it was that she wants to go to Outback Steakhouse after this (I haven't eaten dinner and I love a Bloomin' Onion).
They're so happy! Does this make you happy? Should I make a reference to a Taylor Swift song or album? What if I told you I don't know any and that you need to calm down?
I'm sorry, I can only do so much and time is running out on my shift and I don't really know what else to put here. Do you? Is this funny? Or just annoying?
Here! How's about another photo?
Why did I even download this image? You can't see either of their faces! I bet I clicked on the wrong one. Ah well, might as well use it anyway.
But don't worry, we'll end on a good note—THREE PHOTOS OF THEM KISSING AT ONCE!
Sidenote: how creepy would it be to have 897 cameras all up in your face when you're just trying to show your man how happy you are that he did a Big Important Thing and also a Good Job? Must be weird.
Okay, I think we're all done here. Hooray love! Hooray sports! Hooray everything! And goodnight.
Alicia Lutes is a freelance writer, essayist, journalist, humorist, and screenwriter based in Los Angeles. She has written extensively on culture, entertainment, the craft of comedy, and mental health. Her work has been featured in places such as Vulture, Playboy, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, MTV, Cosmopolitan, Rotten Tomatoes, Bustle, Longreads, and more. She was also the creator/former host of the web series Fangirling, and currently fosters every single dog she can.
