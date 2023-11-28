Tiffany Haddish Addresses Her DUI Arrest—Kind Of—Just Hours After It Happened

When you’re a comedian and something happens in your life—especially if that something is documented in the public eye—you laugh about it and make it a part of your stand-up routine. And that’s exactly what Tiffany Haddish did, mere hours after she was arrested for DUI in Beverly Hills.
During a stand-up set in Long Beach, California on Friday night, Haddish spoke about what had happened the night before in Beverly Hills, where in the early morning hours of Friday she was arrested by the Beverly Hills Police Department after allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel of a car, People reports.
Despite the events just hours earlier, Haddish kept her commitment to the previously scheduled show at Long Beach’s Laugh Factory—and, according to audio obtained by TMZ of her set, she addressed the elephant in the room. When asked about what happened “last night,” Haddish jokingly replied, “You tell me” before cracking a joke about the situation.
“I had prayed to God to send me a man with a job, career, preferably in a uniform, and I answered my prayers,” she said.
On Friday, the Beverly Hills Police Department said they received a call around 5:45 a.m. local time about a woman who was behind the wheel of a car that was stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive, while the car was still running, People reports. After being arrested by authorities, Haddish was released later that day.
The night before, on Thanksgiving, Haddish performed at West Hollywood’s Laugh Factory as part of the venue’s 43rd annual free Thanksgiving feast for the community event.
TMZ reports that Haddish is due in court for the case related to the arrest on December 4.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
