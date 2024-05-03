Tiffany Haddish Wanted to Hook Up With Henry Cavill Until She Met Him

Tiffany Haddish has been brutally honest about her first (and lasting) impression of Henry Cavill.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, the comedian opened up about her love life, and the men she's no longer dating—that is, celebrities.

"All the famous guys I used to think, 'Oh, I would love to do it to him,' I know them now and I’m like, 'No,'" Haddish explained.

"I used to really want Henry Cavill. I think he’s so hot. But I met him and he was so awkward. It was like, 'This would be weird. I should be talking to him about Dungeons & Dragons. Maybe he’d be more comfortable.'"

She continued, "Or maybe he’s just never had a Black woman be like, 'What’s up? What’s your credit score? Do you like spaghetti? I’ll cook for you. Are you afraid of South Central or not?' But he’s still beautiful."

Tiffany Haddish was previously in a relationship with rapper Common. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the romantic front, Haddish has previously been in a relationship with the rapper Common, between 2020 and 2021. She was also previously married to a man named William Stewart between 2008 and 2013, according to The Sun.

In her stand-up comedy, Haddish often talks about being "closed off" to relationships, as the L.A. Times puts it, but her childhood friend Shermona Clark told the paper, "Oh, she wants to be in a relationship. I think it would be really, really good for her to be in a healthy—key word—relationship. She keeps that young, 20-year-old girl in her mind when she’s talking about it onstage, but really, deep down she’s such a relationship girl."

Haddish spoke to the Times while promoting her new book, I Curse You With Joy, an essay collection and her second book after 2017 memoir The Last Black Unicorn.