Tiffany Haddish Wanted to Hook Up With Henry Cavill Until She Met Him

Tiffany Haddish has been brutally honest about her first (and lasting) impression of Henry Cavill.
In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, the comedian opened up about her love life, and the men she's no longer dating—that is, celebrities.
"All the famous guys I used to think, 'Oh, I would love to do it to him,' I know them now and I’m like, 'No,'" Haddish explained.
"I used to really want Henry Cavill. I think he’s so hot. But I met him and he was so awkward. It was like, 'This would be weird. I should be talking to him about Dungeons & Dragons. Maybe he’d be more comfortable.'"
She continued, "Or maybe he’s just never had a Black woman be like, 'What’s up? What’s your credit score? Do you like spaghetti? I’ll cook for you. Are you afraid of South Central or not?' But he’s still beautiful."
On the romantic front, Haddish has previously been in a relationship with the rapper Common, between 2020 and 2021. She was also previously married to a man named William Stewart between 2008 and 2013, according to The Sun.
In her stand-up comedy, Haddish often talks about being "closed off" to relationships, as the L.A. Times puts it, but her childhood friend Shermona Clark told the paper, "Oh, she wants to be in a relationship. I think it would be really, really good for her to be in a healthy—key word—relationship. She keeps that young, 20-year-old girl in her mind when she’s talking about it onstage, but really, deep down she’s such a relationship girl."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Haddish spoke to the Times while promoting her new book, I Curse You With Joy, an essay collection and her second book after 2017 memoir The Last Black Unicorn.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Trust Jennifer Lawrence: It's Mesh Flats Season
In some fashion circles, it never really ended.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Bella Hadid's Lace Bustier Dress Deserves a Double Take
She's heating up the lingerie dressing trend.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Katie Holmes Does Minimalism Her Way
The actress wore a slip dress with a '90s styling cue–plus her favorite Mary Janes.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Henry Cavill and His Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Are Expecting Their First Child
Congratulations are in order!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Tiffany Haddish Addresses Her DUI Arrest—Kind Of—Just Hours After It Happened
Arrested at 5:45 a.m. on Friday, she still took to the stage Friday night to perform a stand-up routine.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Tiffany Haddish Reveals She's Had 8 Miscarriages in Candid New Interview
She doesn't want people to feel sorry for her.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published