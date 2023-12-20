Timothée Chalamet Legitimately Forgot He Attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour—Because He Was Making Out With Kylie Jenner the Whole Time

If you’ll remember, it was at Beyoncé’s third and final L.A. show on her Renaissance World Tour—specifically her birthday show on Monday, September 4—that Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner hard launched their relationship. The two had been buzzed about since April as a potential couple, but their extreme PDA that night confirmed it: they are together.

Page Six reports that Chalamet is opening up about how it was “hard to be present” for the dazzling show (you can see it for yourself in Beyoncé’s concert tour film) because he was, you know, otherwise occupied kissing his girlfriend. During a recent chat with MTV , Chalamet somehow completely forgot he even attended the Renaissance World Tour until interviewer Josh Horowitz reminded him.

“That was great,” he answered, with a smile on his face, alluding to the makeout sesh he and Jenner took part in throughout the entirety of the show. “Hard to be present.”

The PDA continued as the couple stepped out at the U.S. Open not long after. Though they haven’t yet made their red carpet debut as an item—though Jenner had plenty of chances to, with Chalamet’s press tour for his new film Wonka—they are fiercely supportive of one another. In November, Chalamet attended WSJ. Magazine’s 2023 Innovator Awards, where Jenner received the Brand Award; Jenner traveled internationally to support her boyfriend behind the scenes as his press tour took him all over the globe. She was also in New York City for his Saturday Night Live appearance recently.

A source speaking to People told the outlet that Jenner is “incredibly happy” with Chalamet, and that he is “in awe of everything she’s accomplishing.” They added “He is very supportive of her career, and she of his.”

Maybe a date night to see Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is in order to, you know, jog a memory or two. Once reminded he, in fact, was in attendance that night, Chalamet said that he “was actually surprised. I’m not, like, [a] Beyhive-level [fan], but I thought I knew way more [songs]. But I guess I know some of the more basic hits.” One he does know? Bey’s 2009 single “Halo,” which he called a “great, moody, 12-year-old head against the bus [window] song.”