Timothée Chalamet Crashes a Timothée Chalamet Lookalike Contest
Today in sentences I never thought I'd write.
Timothée Chalamet just did the funniest thing he could possibly have done: He crashed his own lookalike contest.
The Dune actor showed up to the event in New York City on Sunday, where he infiltrated a crowd that included a ton of people dressed as him in his various movie and fashion eras.
Of course, there was one dead giveaway that Chalamet was in fact Chalamet and not just a really good impersonator: He had a bunch of bodyguards with him to ensure his safety.
A mustachioed Chalamet, dressed in black with a backwards baseball cap, stopped by to take selfies with fans and generally delight everyone in attendance.
"When the real Timothée Chalamet made a surprise appearance, the energy intensified," said contestant Reed Putman, writing for CNN. "He was gone in a flash, however, disappearing through the crowd and heading back to a car on the outskirts of the park. I think he knew things would have escalated if he’d stayed too long."
Although the event was eventually shut down by police for being "unpermitted," as reported by AP News, at least attendees had a fun time before that.
21-year-old Miles Mitchell was eventually crowned as the winner, with the contestant telling the Associated Press, "I’m excited and I’m also overwhelmed. There were so many good lookalikes. It was really a toss-up."
When asked what it takes to successfully embody Chalamet, 27-year-old attendee Lauren Klas told AP, "It’s all in the nose. All of his bone structure, really."
As part of the competition, contestants were apparently also asked how well they could speak French (Chalamet is bilingual), and about "their romantic intentions with Kylie Jenner."
Chalamet and Jenner have been dating since roughly the spring of 2023, and seem very much in love.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
